$27 MILLION AND UP: The 10 Biggest Home Sales In New York City This Year

Julie Zeveloff
15 central park west penthouse

Photo: 15 Central Park West

It was a blockbuster year for luxury real estate in New York City, with several sales breaking records even as the lower end of the market lagged.Several business moguls made major purchases, and one very lucky 22-year-old was handed the keys to an $88 million apartment in one of Manhattan’s most powerful buildings.

Real estate listings site Point2Homes compiled a list of the 10 biggest residential sales in New York City in 2012.

#10 The Cy Twombly Foundation bought an Upper East Side mansion for $27.5 million.

The foundation bought the townhouse at 19 East 82nd St. in May with plans to turn it into an education centre and small museum to celebrate the works of the late artist. It was sold by art dealer Warren Adelson.

Source: The Wall Street Journal and Point2Homes

#9 A co-op at 1030 Fifth Avenue sold for $31.5 million.

Cellular communications mogul George Blumenthal sold his sprawling ninth floor apartment to Duquesne Capital Management managing director Zachary Jared Schreiber and his wife Lori in April.

Source: The New York Observer and Point2Homes

#8 A penthouse at the Park Laurel on the Upper West Side sold for $33.5 million.

Hollywood producer Riza Aziz bought the seven-bedroom spread at 15 West 63rd Street in December. The sellers were Peter Edward Chadney and Simone Cecile Von Graffenried Simperl of Switzerland.

Source: The Real Deal and Point2Homes

#7 A penthouse overlooking Central Park sold for $40 million.

The penthouse at 884 Fifth Avenue, which had belonged to the late private equity tycoon Teddy Forstmann, sold in June to Laure Sudreau-Rippe, a lawyer.

Source: Bloomberg and Point2Homes

#6 A Fifth Avenue Townhouse sold for $42 million.

After a year on the market, the Stanford White-designed mansion at 973 Fifth Avenue sold in June. The seven-story home, initially listed at $49 million, last belonged to businessman Victor Shafferman, who died in 2009. The buyer remains anonymous.

Source: Business Insider and Point2Homes

#5 An apartment on Fifth Avenue sold for $42 million, $8 million OVER the asking price.

Billionaire Robert Bass and his wife Ann bought the half-floor spread at 834 Fifth Avenue from Damon Mezzacappa, the former vice chairman of Lazard, in late January. The Basses reportedly paid $8 million over Mezzacappa's initial listing price of $34 million for the apartment.

Source: The New York Observer and Point2Homes

#4 Adjoining duplexes at 740 Park Avenue sold for $52.5 million.

In May, Oaktree Capital founder Howard Marks bought two adjoining duplexes at Manhattan's most prestigious address from Courtney Sale Ross, widow of former Time Warner CEO Steve Ross. The combined apartment has more than 30 rooms in total.

Source: Business Insider and Point2Homes

#3 A Fifth Avenue penthouse sold for $54 million.

Music mogul David Geffen purchased the palatial spread from socialite Denise Rich in November, breaking the record for the most expensive co-op ever sold. The 12,000-square-foot apartment was initially listed at $65 million.

Source: Business Insider and Point2Homes

#2 A condo at the Ritz-Carlton on Central Park South sold for $70 million.

Casino tycoon Steve Wynn bought the condo from Christopher M. Jeffries, a founding partner of commercial real estate firm Millennium Partners, in June. The apartment, which had been the hotel's ball room, has 14 rooms and 10,882 square feet of space.

Source: Point2Homes

#1 A penthouse at 15 Central Park West sold for $88 million.

Russian billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev bought the apartment from ex-Citigroup CEO Sandy Weill in February for the exact price it was listed for just weeks earlier. The oligarch reportedly bought the apartment for his college-aged daughter to use when she visits New York City.

Source: Point2Homes

