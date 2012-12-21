$27 MILLION AND UP: The 10 Biggest Home Sales In New York City This Year

Photo: 15 Central Park West

It was a blockbuster year for luxury real estate in New York City, with several sales breaking records even as the lower end of the market lagged.Several business moguls made major purchases, and one very lucky 22-year-old was handed the keys to an $88 million apartment in one of Manhattan’s most powerful buildings.



Real estate listings site Point2Homes compiled a list of the 10 biggest residential sales in New York City in 2012.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.