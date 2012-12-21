$27 MILLION AND UP: The 10 Biggest Home Sales In New York City This Year

Photo: 15 Central Park West
It was a blockbuster year for luxury real estate in New York City, with several sales breaking records even as the lower end of the market lagged.Several business moguls made major purchases, and one very lucky 22-year-old was handed the keys to an $88 million apartment in one of Manhattan’s most powerful buildings.
Real estate listings site Point2Homes compiled a list of the 10 biggest residential sales in New York City in 2012.
The foundation bought the townhouse at 19 East 82nd St. in May with plans to turn it into an education centre and small museum to celebrate the works of the late artist. It was sold by art dealer Warren Adelson.
Source: The Wall Street Journal and Point2Homes
Cellular communications mogul George Blumenthal sold his sprawling ninth floor apartment to Duquesne Capital Management managing director Zachary Jared Schreiber and his wife Lori in April.
Source: The New York Observer and Point2Homes
Hollywood producer Riza Aziz bought the seven-bedroom spread at 15 West 63rd Street in December. The sellers were Peter Edward Chadney and Simone Cecile Von Graffenried Simperl of Switzerland.
Source: The Real Deal and Point2Homes
The penthouse at 884 Fifth Avenue, which had belonged to the late private equity tycoon Teddy Forstmann, sold in June to Laure Sudreau-Rippe, a lawyer.
Source: Bloomberg and Point2Homes
After a year on the market, the Stanford White-designed mansion at 973 Fifth Avenue sold in June. The seven-story home, initially listed at $49 million, last belonged to businessman Victor Shafferman, who died in 2009. The buyer remains anonymous.
Source: Business Insider and Point2Homes
Billionaire Robert Bass and his wife Ann bought the half-floor spread at 834 Fifth Avenue from Damon Mezzacappa, the former vice chairman of Lazard, in late January. The Basses reportedly paid $8 million over Mezzacappa's initial listing price of $34 million for the apartment.
Source: The New York Observer and Point2Homes
In May, Oaktree Capital founder Howard Marks bought two adjoining duplexes at Manhattan's most prestigious address from Courtney Sale Ross, widow of former Time Warner CEO Steve Ross. The combined apartment has more than 30 rooms in total.
Source: Business Insider and Point2Homes
Music mogul David Geffen purchased the palatial spread from socialite Denise Rich in November, breaking the record for the most expensive co-op ever sold. The 12,000-square-foot apartment was initially listed at $65 million.
Source: Business Insider and Point2Homes
Casino tycoon Steve Wynn bought the condo from Christopher M. Jeffries, a founding partner of commercial real estate firm Millennium Partners, in June. The apartment, which had been the hotel's ball room, has 14 rooms and 10,882 square feet of space.
Source: Point2Homes
Russian billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev bought the apartment from ex-Citigroup CEO Sandy Weill in February for the exact price it was listed for just weeks earlier. The oligarch reportedly bought the apartment for his college-aged daughter to use when she visits New York City.
Source: Point2Homes
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.