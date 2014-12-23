The 21 Most Expensive Homes Sold This Year

This was a huge year for high-end real estate.

The most expensive home ever sold in the US hit the record books in 2014, and several famous properties changed hands.

From celebrity-owned estates in Los Angeles to sky-high mansions in Manhattan, here are the most expensive homes sold in the US in 2014.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.