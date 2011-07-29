The Biggest Manhattan Home Sales Of The Last Quarter

Photo: Wikipedia

To follow the Manhattan Apartment Sales Map, we wanted to see which were the biggest NYC residential sales that closed during Q2 2011. Unsurprizingly, they are all located in Manhattan.15 Central Park West #27A

The priciest recorded sale was for the condo at 15 Central Park West sold for $24.5M. The listing spent around 8 months on the market and it was eventually sold for $24.5M with a $3.5M discount. The condo was previously bought in 2008 for $11.5M.



640 Park Avenue #3rd Floor

The second most expensive property sold in Q2 2011 is the co-op occupying the entire 3rd floor at 640 Park Ave. The apartment was sold in June for $20.5M, $4M less than its last listing price.

25 Columbus Circle #S62CE

In third place is a condo in the Time Warner centre at 25 Columbus Circle, sold for $20.5M. The apartment has 4,366 sqft and was previously purchased in 2005 for $9.5M.

870 Park Avenue

The fourth property is the Robert A.M. Stern-designed house at 870 Park Ave. According to Curbed.com, the asking price for this 6,151 sqft one-family home fluctuated over the years between $33M and $17.75M, and it finally sold for $18,328,500.

33 E 63 Street

In fifth position is the UES house at 33 East 63th Street. The 6,000 sqft house was sold in June for $17M without being publicly listed for sale.

This post originally appeared at PropertyShark.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.