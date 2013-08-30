The 31 Most Expensive Homes In Tech

Estimated home value: $US7 million

Title: Co-founder, Facebook; Editor-in-chief, The New Republic

One of the co-founders of Facebook and currently the Editor-in-chief of politics magazine The New Republic, Chris Hughes bought his place at 30 Crosby Street with his partner in 2010 for $US4.8 million, according to The Real Deal. It's a 4,164-square-foot, one-room loft divided by a row of wood columns with exposed brick walls and antique wood floors.

The 125-year-old building, which is known for having had some famous musician residents (Alicia Keys, Lenny Kravitz, Courtney Love) was formerly a corset factory, Nick Jabbour, Senior Vice President at Nest Seekers International, told us.

'Considering that Hughes likely reoutfitted and updated the space, his loft... is likely worth about $US7 million today,' Jabbour said. 'SoHo remains one of the hippest neighborhoods in New York and is wrought with converted condos that meld old industrial accents with super-modern conveniences.'

To estimate the approximate current value of the homes, we looked at recent sales and public assessors' records, and we spoke to expert realtors and appraisers in these homes' markets.