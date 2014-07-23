The 15 Most Expensive Homes For Sale In The New York City Suburbs

If you’re sick of squeezing into New York City apartments but still want to stay within commuting distance, these amazing homes might pique your interest.
But be ready to shell out some big bucks.
From New Jersey mansions to Connecticut equestrian estates, these are the most expensive homes for sale in the New York City suburbs.
We limited our search to homes an hour or less from Manhattan, located in Connecticut, New Jersey, Rockland County, Westchester County, and Nassau County. Thanks to our friends at Zillow for helping us compile this list.
Address: Larchmont, NY
Price: $US16 million
This home comes with four acres, a quarter of waterfront property, and views of Long Island Sound and Larchmont Harbor. Other features include a deep water dock, grass tennis court, gym, and carriage house with four plus garages.
#14 This home was selected as the 'Designer Showhouse of Westchester' by New York Cottages and Gardens Magazine.
Address: Scarsdale, NY
Price: $US16.5 million
Only 30 minutes out of Manhattan, this 1914 Murray Hill estate is set on 3.75 acres that include a a conservatory with Palladian windows, nine fireplaces, a library, drawing room, and a garden terrace overlooking the pool. It also includes a fully equipped pool house with his and her baths, tennis court, and a two-bedroom guest cottage with a greenhouse.
Address: Saddle River, NJ
Price: $US16.5 million
This New Jersey estate sits on approximately five acres of land which includes a pool and pool house, basketball and tennis courts, chipping green, and play area.
Meanwhile, the interior includes 26 rooms with a library, billiard room, wine cellar and tasting room, award-winning theatre, custom designed cafe, and golf simulation room.
Address: Chappaqua, NY
Price: $US19.9 million
This 20,000-square-foot gated home less than an hour from New York sits on 87 acres. Its includes an indoor basketball court, outdoor 'sport' and tennis courts, a pool cottage, landscaped gardens, and a lake.
Address: Darien, Conn.
Price: $US19.95 million
Not only was this 2,889-square-foot home owned by the Charles Lindbergh family, but it also acted as the backdrop for famous painter John Frederick Kensett.
Available for the first time in 40 years, you can build an even larger home on the land that includes three acres at the tip of Contentment Island that includes a private beach, over 800 feet of direct waterfront, 8 acres of the Fish Islands, and 34 acres of oyster beds.
Address: Bedminster, NJ
Price: $US20 million
This 13,500-square-foot mansion comes with 10 beds and 11 baths. Although it sits on pastures surrounded by 1,000 acres of conservation land in New Jersey's 'prime horse country,' it's only an hour away from New York City.
Address: Greenwich, Conn.
Price: $US18.45 million
This gated home sits on the Long Island Sound with seven water-facing bedrooms. Its 1.8 acres include terraced grounds, a pool, tennis court, dock, boathouse, and formal strolling gardens complete with waterfalls.
Address: Greenwich, Conn.
Price: $US20 million
This renovated Victorian home has southern views of the Long Island sound. The 8-bedroom estate still has original detailing with curved muntins and mullions. Additionally, it includes a country kitchen, solarium with cathedral ceiling, and pool with a pool house.
Address: Greenwich, Conn.
Price:$23.5 million
This 10,222-square-foot equestrian home has five bedrooms and nine bathrooms, a pool, elevator, multiple grazing fields, and stables.
Address: Armonk, NY
Price: $US24.9 million
Constructed in 2006 with imported limestone, this home's gated entrance leads to formal courtyard in Conyers Farm and features 150 feet of lake frontage on Converse Lake.
The mansion itself includes a home theatre, an exercise room, a steam room, a full outdoor kitchen, and a cherry wood half basketball court featuring a NBA regulation three-point shooting line.
#5 This modernist home sits on extensive landscaping featuring orchards, Japanese and French gardens.
Address: Bedford Hills, NY
Price: $US25 million
Within the 22 acres of this gated compound is extensive walking paths, a private koi filled lake, and tennis court. There is also a private cottage and cabana with a gym and hot tub. Meanwhile, the pool house has a full kitchen/bar/billiard room. The home is located only 45 minutes from NYC.
Address: Greenwich, Conn.
Price: $US29.9 million
The 15,800-square-foot Old Mill Farm was built in 1926 originally for a famous financier. The now-renovated and restored Elizabethan-inspired Tudor mansion includes 17th-century English paneling, a walk-in fireplace and leaded glass windows.
The grounds include a sculpted maze, terraced pool, tennis court, greenhouse, stable, staff houses, a log cabin, and stream-fed pond.
Address: Darien, Conn.
Price: $US30 million
This 17-room waterfront estate sits on 3.7 acres of gardens and 380 feet of shoreline leading to Long Island Sound.
The home has 8 en-suite bedrooms, 7 fireplaces, a library, formal dining room, a granite terrace, an infinity pool, stone pier, and floating dock.
Address: Greenwich, Conn.
Price: $US32 million
This renovated 12,000-square-foot home sits on 3.28 acres with sweeping views of the Long Island sound. It includes 100 feet of stone terrace, 440 feet of private shoreline, a sandy beach, and stone pier.
Address: Colts Neck, NJ
Price: $US35 million
This equestrian estate sits on 127 acres and includes a restaurant-quality kitchen with walk-in refrigerator, four floors, a theatre room, gym, salt water pool, a home automation system, a nine-stall barn, and a two-family caretaker home.
