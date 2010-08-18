Check Out The 23 Most Expensive Homes For Sale In New York City

Photo: trulia

Here’s a quick warning before you drool over this list of ludicrously expensive homes. Nearly all of these properties have been listed on Trulia for over 100 days, and we’ve written a few times about the danger of a highend real estate crash (see Nantucket and Chicago).



Of course we’re not telling you not to buy.

Carlos Slim just bought a $44 million New York home, and the most expensive home ever — $220 million — sold last week in London. Manhattan real estate on the whole is creeping back.

And it helps that most of the people who can afford $44-million homes happen to work on Wall Street.

