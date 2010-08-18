Check Out The 23 Most Expensive Homes For Sale In New York City

Isabelle Schafer, Gus Lubin
expensive houses nyc

Photo: trulia

Here’s a quick warning before you drool over this list of ludicrously expensive homes. Nearly all of these properties have been listed on Trulia for over 100 days, and we’ve written a few times about the danger of a highend real estate crash (see Nantucket and Chicago).

Of course we’re not telling you not to buy.

Carlos Slim just bought a $44 million New York home, and the most expensive home ever — $220 million — sold last week in London. Manhattan real estate on the whole is creeping back.

And it helps that most of the people who can afford $44-million homes happen to work on Wall Street.

$28 million home with views of Central Park and 4,750 square feet

$28 million apartment with huge windows, a private roof garden and gym on the roof

Renovated and modernized $28 million home in Carnegie Hill with six bedrooms, a gym and sauna

10,235 square-foot European-style $28.8 million townhouse on the Upper East side, with a powder room, two bars and a gym

$29 million property on Fifth Avenue with 12 bedrooms and a private elevator

$29.75 million apartment with a rare panoramic view of the Hudson River, three bedrooms and five marble bathrooms

$29.8 million Park Avenue penthouse featuring private terrace and a solarium for rainy days

$32 million mansion next to Central Park West combines 19th century detail with contemporary art and has a large pool, fitness and massage area

A $23 million penthouse with Central Park views and terraces on all sides

$34 million penthouse from 1925 has a Grand Salon with authentic stone floors and a view of the Met

$35 million neo-Georgian townhouse with four floors of lush interior at East 64th Street

$35 million for this 25,000 square-foot townhouse at East 94th Street -- featuring a 2,000 square-foot garden

$38 million home above the Mandarin Oriental Hotel has seven rooms and a private terrace

$39 million penthouse apartment at the Time Warner centre -- containing 6 marble bathtubs

$39 million for this 1905 grand town house at East 68th Street -- featuring marble and wrought iron stair case and 18,000 square feet of majestic living space

$42 million penthouse on Fifth Avenue with mindblowing park views, marble entrance area, library with fireplace and a private elevator

7 floor Italian Renaissance townhouse and former art gallery for $50 million at East 70th Street

$55 million for the entire 35th floor of the short tower at 15 CPW -- includes a private movie theatre

$58 million for an 8,000 square-foot apartment at 25 Columbus Circle, which features two libraries and two formal dining rooms

21,000 square feet of marble grand staircase and marble fireplaces for $59 million at 22 East 71st Street

$60 million for a 10,000 square foot penthouse at East 77th Street -- with a 23,000 roof terrace

$72 million renovated town house with 10 bedrooms is spread on 7 stories and boasts historical architecture details

