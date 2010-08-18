Check Out The 23 Most Expensive Homes For Sale In New York City

Photo: trulia
Here’s a quick warning before you drool over this list of ludicrously expensive homes. Nearly all of these properties have been listed on Trulia for over 100 days, and we’ve written a few times about the danger of a highend real estate crash (see Nantucket and Chicago).
Of course we’re not telling you not to buy.
Carlos Slim just bought a $44 million New York home, and the most expensive home ever — $220 million — sold last week in London. Manhattan real estate on the whole is creeping back.
And it helps that most of the people who can afford $44-million homes happen to work on Wall Street.
10,235 square-foot European-style $28.8 million townhouse on the Upper East side, with a powder room, two bars and a gym
$29.75 million apartment with a rare panoramic view of the Hudson River, three bedrooms and five marble bathrooms
$32 million mansion next to Central Park West combines 19th century detail with contemporary art and has a large pool, fitness and massage area
$35 million for this 25,000 square-foot townhouse at East 94th Street -- featuring a 2,000 square-foot garden
$39 million for this 1905 grand town house at East 68th Street -- featuring marble and wrought iron stair case and 18,000 square feet of majestic living space
$42 million penthouse on Fifth Avenue with mindblowing park views, marble entrance area, library with fireplace and a private elevator
$55 million for the entire 35th floor of the short tower at 15 CPW -- includes a private movie theatre
$58 million for an 8,000 square-foot apartment at 25 Columbus Circle, which features two libraries and two formal dining rooms
21,000 square feet of marble grand staircase and marble fireplaces for $59 million at 22 East 71st Street
$72 million renovated town house with 10 bedrooms is spread on 7 stories and boasts historical architecture details
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.