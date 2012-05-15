PRESENTING: The 20 Most Expensive Mansions For Sale In Connecticut

Photo: via Realtor.com

Where do New York’s power brokers go to escape the hustle and bustle of the city? To Connecticut, of course.While prices of the most expensive homes for sale in Connecticut rival those of New York penthouses, you get a lot more bang for your buck in the ‘burbs.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.