PRESENTING: The 20 Most Expensive Mansions For Sale In Connecticut

Meredith Galante
house

Photo: via Realtor.com

Where do New York’s power brokers go to escape the hustle and bustle of the city? To Connecticut, of course.While prices of the most expensive homes for sale in Connecticut rival those of New York penthouses, you get a lot more bang for your buck in the ‘burbs.

#20 A $15.75 million, 7-bedroom, 8.2-bathroom house that looks like a castle in Greenwich.

#19 A $15.995 million, 6-bedroom, 8-bathroom 12,000-square-foot home in Greenwich.

#18 A $17 million, 9-bedroom, 6.3-bathroom home that formally belonged to heiress Huguette Clark in New Canaan.

#17 A $17.5 million, 6-bedroom, 7.5-bathroom 15,000-square-foot house in Greenwich.

#16 A $17.9 million 5-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom home that sits on more than 30 acres in Greenwich.

#15 A $19 million, 7-bedroom, 8.5-bathroom custom-built home in Greenwich.

#14 A $19.75 million, 7-bedroom, 7-bathroom 17,000-square-foot home in Greenwich.

#13 A $19.9 million 6-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom 10,000-square-foot home in Westport.

#12 A $19.99 million, 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom home in Avon.

#11 A $20 million, 8-bedroom, 8-bathroom home in Greenwich.

#10 A $21 million stone mansion on the Greenwich waterfront.

#9 A $21.5 million, 6-bedroom, 8.5-bathroom beachfront home on 11 acres in Fairfield.

#8 A $23 million, 8-bedroom, 10-bathroom house on nearly nine acres of land in Greenwich.

#7 A $23 million 8-bedroom, 10.8-bathroom house in Greenwich.

#6 A $26 million home on 19 acres in Greenwich.

#5 A $26 million 5-bedroom, 8-bathroom home in Darien with views of the water.

#4 A $27.5 million, 5-bedroom, 7-bathroom home in Westport.

#3 A $27.5 million, 6-bedroom, 7.5-bathroom in Redding with indoor and outdoor pools.

#2 A $30 million, 3.5-acre estate in Old Saybrook that belonged to Katharine Hepburn.

#1 A $32.995 million 15-bedroom, 17-bathroom home in Greenwich that once belonged to Mel Gibson.

Did you think Connecticut was pricey?

