13 Outrageous Homes For Sale In Silicon Valley's Wealthiest Enclave

Madeline Stone
Silicon Valley real estate is outrageously expensive, but perhaps nowhere is this more true than in the quiet town of Atherton, Calif.

The town of 7,000 was recently named the most expensive zip code in the country.

Tech billionaires Paul Allen, Eric Schmidt, and Meg Whitman all currently own homes here. Sheryl Sandberg also lived in Atherton before she moved into her new waterfall-equipped home in nearby Menlo Park last year.

According to Curbed SF, the median listing price in Atherton is a whopping $US9.44 million. While the median sales price for San Francisco is $US950,000, in Atherton, it rises to $US4.59 million.

Our friends at Point2Homes helped us find the most expensive homes for sale in Atherton right now.

This five-bedroom home has an interesting 'Cape Town' colonial style.

Address: 91 Fleur Place

Price: $9.4 million

Custom doors that retract into the wall make for a unique indoor-outdoor living experience. The lower level also has a media room and wine cellar.

This beautiful home was just completed last year.

Address: 1 Callado Way

Price: $9.48 million

The 8,063 square feet of living space include six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. There's also an incredibly large pool out back.

This three-story home comes with an elevator.

Address: 291 Polhemus Avenue

Price: $9.8 million

There are seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms in addition to extra accommodations in the guesthouse.

A structural engineer designed this one-story home for his family.

Address: 297 Polhemus Avenue

Price: $9.95 million

It has 11,843 square feet of living space over more than an acre of land. There's a large basement, with enough space for extra bedrooms, a media room, gym, and an area reserved for wine tasting.

This home has an East Coast feel.

Address: 18 Reservoir Road

Price: $9.98 million

In addition to the five bedrooms in the main house, there are two bedrooms and two bathrooms in the guest house.

Don't be fooled by this house's modest exterior.

Address: 97 Fairway Avenue

Price: $9.988 million

Inside there are seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a home gym, and a pool and spa. There's also a detached guesthouse with its own kitchen.

This five-bedroom home has some impressive indoor-outdoor spaces.

Address: 93 Serrano Drive

Price: $10.5 million

Wide French doors open onto the pool area, where there's an outdoor kitchen that's perfect for entertaining.

This 12,000-square-foot home looks like an old European castle.

Address: 65 Selby Lane

Price: $12.3 million

The columns, stonework, and impressive inner courtyard give this home an Old World feel. Inside, sleek countertops and a cutting-edge design make it feel more modern.

The gardens in this home were designed by the man who did the landscaping at Golden Gate Park.

Address: 49 Tuscaloosa Avenue

Price: $13.25 million

There are eight bedrooms, six bathrooms, and a sprawling 2.7-acre yard.

This six-bedroom home has a private screening room and a detached pool house.

Address: 7 Faxon Road

Price: $13.9 million

This one may look modest from the front, but inside there are luxurious details like hand-finished plaster walls and mahogany floors. A private home theatre with custom seats is an added bonus.

$17 million will buy you a mini Versailles.

Address: 91 Isabella Avenue

Price: $17.8 million

This home has custom marble flooring, antique French mantelpieces, and a garage that can accommodate up to 14 cars. An elevator makes it easy to access all three floors.

This estate looks like an Italian villa.

Address: 1 Faxon Road

Price: $21.988 million

There's beautiful plaster and stonework throughout the property. Outside, there's a pool, putting green, and outdoor kitchen.

This five-bedroom home was designed by famous Bay Area architect Joseph Esherick.

Address: 50 Belbrook Way

Price: $25 million

The contemporary-style home has dramatic, long hallways and 13-foot ceilings. It sits on more than five acres of land, complete with a giant yard and pool area.

