13 Outrageous Homes For Sale In Silicon Valley's Wealthiest Enclave

Silicon Valley real estate is outrageously expensive, but perhaps nowhere is this more true than in the quiet town of Atherton, Calif.
The town of 7,000 was recently named the most expensive zip code in the country.
Tech billionaires Paul Allen, Eric Schmidt, and Meg Whitman all currently own homes here. Sheryl Sandberg also lived in Atherton before she moved into her new waterfall-equipped home in nearby Menlo Park last year.
According to Curbed SF, the median listing price in Atherton is a whopping $US9.44 million. While the median sales price for San Francisco is $US950,000, in Atherton, it rises to $US4.59 million.
Our friends at Point2Homes helped us find the most expensive homes for sale in Atherton right now.
Address: 91 Fleur Place
Price: $9.4 million
Custom doors that retract into the wall make for a unique indoor-outdoor living experience. The lower level also has a media room and wine cellar.
Address: 1 Callado Way
Price: $9.48 million
The 8,063 square feet of living space include six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. There's also an incredibly large pool out back.
Address: 291 Polhemus Avenue
Price: $9.8 million
There are seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms in addition to extra accommodations in the guesthouse.
Address: 297 Polhemus Avenue
Price: $9.95 million
It has 11,843 square feet of living space over more than an acre of land. There's a large basement, with enough space for extra bedrooms, a media room, gym, and an area reserved for wine tasting.
Address: 18 Reservoir Road
Price: $9.98 million
In addition to the five bedrooms in the main house, there are two bedrooms and two bathrooms in the guest house.
Address: 97 Fairway Avenue
Price: $9.988 million
Inside there are seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a home gym, and a pool and spa. There's also a detached guesthouse with its own kitchen.
Address: 93 Serrano Drive
Price: $10.5 million
Wide French doors open onto the pool area, where there's an outdoor kitchen that's perfect for entertaining.
Address: 65 Selby Lane
Price: $12.3 million
The columns, stonework, and impressive inner courtyard give this home an Old World feel. Inside, sleek countertops and a cutting-edge design make it feel more modern.
Address: 49 Tuscaloosa Avenue
Price: $13.25 million
There are eight bedrooms, six bathrooms, and a sprawling 2.7-acre yard.
Address: 7 Faxon Road
Price: $13.9 million
This one may look modest from the front, but inside there are luxurious details like hand-finished plaster walls and mahogany floors. A private home theatre with custom seats is an added bonus.
Address: 91 Isabella Avenue
Price: $17.8 million
This home has custom marble flooring, antique French mantelpieces, and a garage that can accommodate up to 14 cars. An elevator makes it easy to access all three floors.
Address: 1 Faxon Road
Price: $21.988 million
There's beautiful plaster and stonework throughout the property. Outside, there's a pool, putting green, and outdoor kitchen.
Address: 50 Belbrook Way
Price: $25 million
The contemporary-style home has dramatic, long hallways and 13-foot ceilings. It sits on more than five acres of land, complete with a giant yard and pool area.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.