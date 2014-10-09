13 Outrageous Homes For Sale In The Silicon Valley Town That's Now America's Most Expensive Zip Code

Silicon Valley real estate is outrageously expensive, but perhaps nowhere is this more true than in the quiet town of Atherton, California.

The town of 7,000 was recently named the most expensive zip code in the country in Forbes’ annual list.

According to Forbes‘ analysis, the median listing price in Atherton is a whopping $US9.03 million.

Tech billionaires Paul Allen, Eric Schmidt, and Meg Whitman all currently own homes here. Sheryl Sandberg also lived in Atherton before she moved into her new waterfall-equipped home in nearby Menlo Park last year.

A structural engineer designed this one-story home for his family.

Address: 297 Polhemus Avenue

Price: $9.95 million

It has 11,843 square feet of living space over more than an acre of land. There's a large basement, with enough space for extra bedrooms, a media room, gym, and an area reserved for wine tasting.

Don't be fooled by this house's modest exterior.

Address: 97 Fairview Avenue

Price: $9.99 million

Inside there are seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a home gym, and a pool and spa. There's also a detached guesthouse with its own kitchen.

This 12,000-square-foot home looks like an old European castle.

Address: 65 Selby Lane

Price: $12.3 million

The columns, stonework, and impressive inner courtyard give this home an Old World feel. Inside, sleek countertops and a cutting-edge design make it feel more modern.

This three-story home has a fancy wine cellar and screening room.

Address: 51 Adam Way

Price: $12.5 million

High ceilings and plenty of marble make for a gorgeous interior.

The $US12.75 million Fenwood Estate was built in 1888.

Address: 151 Laurel Street

Price: $12.75 million

Inside, you'll find seven bedrooms, an old-fashioned billiards room, and a grand ballroom.

This house sits on an extravagant two-acre property.

Address: 291 Atherton Avenue

Price: $13.89 million

There's a library, gym, sauna, and separate guesthouse.

$14.6 million will get you a 10,000-square-foot home.

Address: 33 Emilie Avenue

Price: $14.6 million

It has seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, and a huge pool area.

This French-inspired home has some pretty lavish grounds.

Address: 35 Ralston Road

Price: $14.9 million

Highlights include a pool, putting green, wine cellar, and billiards lounge.

$15 million will buy you a mini Versailles.

Address: 91 Isabella Avenue

Price: $14.95 million

This home has custom marble flooring, antique French mantelpieces, and a garage that can accommodate up to 14 cars. An elevator makes it easy to access all three floors.

This three-story home is situated at the end of a private drive.

Address: 118 Selby Lane

Price: $14.98 million

It includes six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and a home theatre that can accommodate up to 16 people in plush seats.

$18.9 million will get you six bedrooms at this home.

Address: 75 Almendral Avenue

Price: $18.89 million

It also has a guesthouse, swimming pool, sauna, and lush gardens.

A high-tech media room and wine cellar are highlights in this home.

Address: 132 Isabella Avenue

Price: $19.98 million

An elevator helps guests access all six of the bedrooms, which are situated over three floors. There's a total of 14,418 square feet of space.

This five-bedroom home was designed by famous Bay Area architect Joseph Esherick.

Address: 50 Belbrook Way

Price: $21.8 million

The contemporary-style home has dramatic, long hallways and 13-foot ceilings. It sits on more than five acres of land, complete with a giant yard and pool area.

