13 Outrageous Homes For Sale In The Silicon Valley Town That's Now America's Most Expensive Zip Code

Silicon Valley real estate is outrageously expensive, but perhaps nowhere is this more true than in the quiet town of Atherton, California.
The town of 7,000 was recently named the most expensive zip code in the country in Forbes’ annual list.
According to Forbes‘ analysis, the median listing price in Atherton is a whopping $US9.03 million.
Tech billionaires Paul Allen, Eric Schmidt, and Meg Whitman all currently own homes here. Sheryl Sandberg also lived in Atherton before she moved into her new waterfall-equipped home in nearby Menlo Park last year.
Our friends at Point2Homes helped us find the most expensive homes for sale in Atherton right now.
Address: 297 Polhemus Avenue
Price: $9.95 million
It has 11,843 square feet of living space over more than an acre of land. There's a large basement, with enough space for extra bedrooms, a media room, gym, and an area reserved for wine tasting.
Address: 97 Fairview Avenue
Price: $9.99 million
Inside there are seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a home gym, and a pool and spa. There's also a detached guesthouse with its own kitchen.
Address: 65 Selby Lane
Price: $12.3 million
The columns, stonework, and impressive inner courtyard give this home an Old World feel. Inside, sleek countertops and a cutting-edge design make it feel more modern.
Address: 51 Adam Way
Price: $12.5 million
High ceilings and plenty of marble make for a gorgeous interior.
Address: 151 Laurel Street
Price: $12.75 million
Inside, you'll find seven bedrooms, an old-fashioned billiards room, and a grand ballroom.
Address: 291 Atherton Avenue
Price: $13.89 million
There's a library, gym, sauna, and separate guesthouse.
Address: 33 Emilie Avenue
Price: $14.6 million
It has seven bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, and a huge pool area.
Address: 35 Ralston Road
Price: $14.9 million
Highlights include a pool, putting green, wine cellar, and billiards lounge.
Address: 91 Isabella Avenue
Price: $14.95 million
This home has custom marble flooring, antique French mantelpieces, and a garage that can accommodate up to 14 cars. An elevator makes it easy to access all three floors.
Address: 118 Selby Lane
Price: $14.98 million
It includes six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and a home theatre that can accommodate up to 16 people in plush seats.
Address: 75 Almendral Avenue
Price: $18.89 million
It also has a guesthouse, swimming pool, sauna, and lush gardens.
Address: 132 Isabella Avenue
Price: $19.98 million
An elevator helps guests access all six of the bedrooms, which are situated over three floors. There's a total of 14,418 square feet of space.
Address: 50 Belbrook Way
Price: $21.8 million
The contemporary-style home has dramatic, long hallways and 13-foot ceilings. It sits on more than five acres of land, complete with a giant yard and pool area.
