13 Outrageous Homes For Sale In The Silicon Valley Town That's Now America's Most Expensive Zip Code

Point2Homes This home is listed for $US14.6 million.

Silicon Valley real estate is outrageously expensive, but perhaps nowhere is this more true than in the quiet town of Atherton, California.

The town of 7,000 was recently named the most expensive zip code in the country in Forbes’ annual list.

According to Forbes‘ analysis, the median listing price in Atherton is a whopping $US9.03 million.

Tech billionaires Paul Allen, Eric Schmidt, and Meg Whitman all currently own homes here. Sheryl Sandberg also lived in Atherton before she moved into her new waterfall-equipped home in nearby Menlo Park last year.

Our friends at Point2Homes helped us find the most expensive homes for sale in Atherton right now.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.