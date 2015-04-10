The most expensive homes for sale in San Francisco right now

San Francisco’s real estate market is one of the most competitive in the country.
With a ton of wealthy buyers willing to make offers in cash — or, in at least one case, stock options — it’s common for homes to sell for much more than their asking price.
Our friends at Point2Homes helped us take a look at the homes on the high end of the spectrum.
These are the most expensive homes listed in San Francisco right now.
Price: $US7.75 million
Address: 2367 Washington, Pacific Heights
What was once a three-unit rental is now a gorgeous single-family home, complete with five bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, and a two-car garage.
There's 5,480 square feet of space in total.
Price: $US8.95 million
Address: 65 Montclair Terrace, Russian Hill
Owned by former Clorox chairman and CEO G. Craig Sullivan, this modern home also has stellar views.
It was built in 1938 but has been completely remodeled since then.
Price: $US8.995 million
Address: 1735 Franklin Street, Pacific Heights
Though the home has eight bedrooms, six fireplaces, and a state-of-the-art chef's kitchen, it's been on and off the market since August.
Curbed SF recently spotted the home listed as a rental on Craigslist. The owner is seeking $US35,000 a month.
Price: $US9.5 million
Address: 3636 Clay Street, Presidio Heights
With more than 8,000 square feet spread out over four levels, the home has been beautifully restored.
There's no garage, but the property does have a permit to build one.
Price: $US9.5 million
Address: 663 Marina Boulevard, Marina
There's a large terrace, media room, outdoor kitchen, and fire pit.
There are also great views of the yacht club next door.
Price: $US9.95 million
Address: 945 Green Street #3, Russian Hill
With luxurious details like a silver-gilded ceiling in the dining room and custom oak paneling throughout, this condo is fit for a tech millionaire.
The buyer will have to pay an additional $US4,952 a month in homeowner's fees.
Price: $US10 million
Address: 2411 Broadway, Pacific Heights
It has four bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, and a home theatre with exceptionally comfortable-looking armchairs.
An elevator makes it easy to travel between all five stories.
Price: $US10.5 million
Address: 1750 Taylor Street #1601, Russian Hill
The condo recently underwent a renovation that included the addition of stone floors and custom-made furniture.
The ceiling was redone to look like Venetian plaster.
Price: $US12 million
Address: 1032 Broadway, Russian Hill
Built in 1853, the home has lots of classical architectural details, like grand columns, archways, and fireplaces.
It has four bedrooms and 3,890 square feet of space.
Price: $US12.5 million
Address: 3800 Washington Street, Presidio Heights
After failing to find a buyer during three years on the market, the home is now being sold as two separate packages -- a $US12.5 million, 18,000-square-foot main house, and a $US3.5 million, 2,618-square-foot guesthouse.
The home is opulently decorated but will need a great deal of restoration work.
Price: $US13 million
Address: 298 Chestnut, Telegraph Hill
It has four bedrooms, travertine marble walkways, Venetian plaster walls, and lots of Italian-inspired art.
No word on whether a Tesla is part of the deal.
Price: $US13.5 million
Address: 2698 Pacific Avenue, Pacific Heights
Though the construction isn't yet complete, the home recently came onto the market for $US13.5 million.
According to property records, it belongs to Diego Fonstad, the founder of science education nonprofit Zombie Cat and cofounder of toy company Imagination Supply Company.
Price: $US14.5 million
Address: 2900 Vallejo Street, Pacific Heights
It has four bedrooms, six and a half bathrooms, and a grand staircase.
There's also an elevator that provides easy access to the home's four levels.
The less expensive of two penthouses at the unfinished Lumina towers is listed for a steep $29 million.
Price: $US29 million
Address: SoMa
Located on the 37th floor of one of Lumina's towers, this penthouse features four bedrooms, a private terrace, and panoramic views of the Bay.
Both of Lumina's penthouses were specially designed by Bernardo Fort-Brescia of Arquitectonica.
Price: $US39 million
Address: 2701 Broadway Street, Pacific Heights
Owned by chef Roxanne Klein and serial entrepreneur Michael Klein, this home was the most expensive on the market for several months.
It was built in 1910 and has 16,000 square feet of space situated over five floors.
Price: $US49 million
Address: SoMa
The penthouse includes 14,000 square feet of space on the 41st and 42nd floors of the taller of Lumina's two towers.
'This property is located right in the epicentre of the tech world,' realtor Gregg Lynn said to Business Insider in February. 'It's very possible that a tech luminary would be interested in this penthouse.'
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.