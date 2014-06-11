The 10 Most Expensive Homes For Sale In New York City

Prudential Douglas Elliman Real Estate Would you pay $US100 million for this apartment?

There have been some pricey home sales in Manhattan recently, but many of city’s most expensive properties are still on the market.

With the help of Zillow, we’ve put together a list of the most expensive homes currently for sale in New York City. These apartments feature incredible city views, swanky residential amenities, and more.

These homes are listed $US60 million and up. By comparison, the median asking price for homes in Manhattan in April 2014 was $US1.28 million, according to StreetEasy.

