The 10 Most Expensive Homes For Sale In New York City

There have been some pricey home sales in Manhattan recently, but many of city’s most expensive properties are still on the market.
With the help of Zillow, we’ve put together a list of the most expensive homes currently for sale in New York City. These apartments feature incredible city views, swanky residential amenities, and more.
These homes are listed $US60 million and up. By comparison, the median asking price for homes in Manhattan in April 2014 was $US1.28 million, according to StreetEasy.
Address: 25 East 77th Street
Price: $US60 million
This penthouse is located in the five-star Mark Hotel on the Upper East Side, and boasts 9,800 square feet of space plus 2,400 square feet of finished terrace.
One of the highlights of this incredible property is its living room, which is located within a copper roof turret. The home also has a sky-lit conservatory. Residents would have access to all of the hotel's amenities, including The Mark Restaurant by Jean-Georges and the Frèdèrick Fekkai Salon.
Address: 15 Central Park West
Price: $US65 million
This apartment is located in 15 Central Park West, 'the world's most powerful address.' Prestigious architect Robert A.M. Stern renovated and combined an A-line and a B-line apartment into this beautiful space.
Panoramic views in each direction showcase Central Park, Columbus Circle, the Empire State Building, the Hudson River and beyond.
The apartment is being sold by billionaire Leroy Schecter, chairman of steelmaker Marino/Ware Industries, who listed the apartment at its original price of $US95 million in August 2012.
Address: 25 Columbus Circle
Price: $US68 million
With over 8,000 square feet of space, this penthouse in Columbus Circle is one of the largest in Manhattan. Residents will enjoy more than 390 feet of panoramic views, visible through the apartment's floor-to-ceiling windows. The house was decorated by the talented Tony Ingrao and is decked out in modern furnishings.
This residential building at the Time Warner Center includes perks such as a 24-hour doorman, a 520-car parking garage, and Central Park Club membership.
Address: 795 5th Avenue
Price: $US70 million
This 16-room duplex apartment is located in the swanky hotel The Pierre and features a beautiful dining room and a spacious corner living room. Amenities also include concierge service, housekeeping, and gym access.
Address: 1 Central Park South
Price: $US80 million
This stunning domed penthouse is located at the famous Plaza Hotel. The apartment occupies the 19th and 20th floors of the hotel and has a private terrace overlooking Central Park.
It's being sold by fashion tycoon Tommy Hilfiger, who listed it in October 2013.
Address: 781 5th Avenue
Price: $US95 million
This luxurious 15-room apartment is located at the Sherry-Netherland Hotel and offers several different views of the city. Five of the rooms and a terrace overlook Central Park, six rooms overlook Midtown Manhattan, and the master bedroom and private terrace face north toward the Upper East Side and Central Park.
It's being sold by Liberty Travel co-founder Gilbert Haroche, who listed the pad in October 2012.
Address: 795 5th Avenue
Price: $US95 million
Located on the 41st, 42nd, and 43rd floors of The Pierre, this penthouse apartment boasts 16 rooms -- including five master bedrooms -- and 360-degree views of New York City. The space even contains The Pierre's original ballroom.
The apartment, which belonged to late investor Martin Zweig, was initially listed for $US125 million.
Address: 151 East 58th Street
Price: $US98 million
This 9,000 square-foot home, owned by hedge fund manager Steve Cohen, is on sale for the first time. It was initially listed for $US115 million.
The apartment has many luxurious touches, including Venetian plaster walls, touch pads for lighting control, heated bathroom floors, and electronic window shades.
No word on whether the sculpture of the bald man (a depiction of Picasso) is included.
Address: 150 West 56th Street
Price: $US100 million
The triple-floor penthouse at CitySpire is the definition of luxury. The home is very spacious, and has special features such as a wine cellar and a private elevator.
The penthouse is octagon-shaped and has six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. It's being sold by real estate developer Steven Klar.
Address: 12 East 69th Street
Price: $US114 million
The 69th Street home was built in 1884, and bought by investor Vincent Viola and his wife Teresa, the president of Maida Vale Designs, for $US20 million in 2005. They gut-renovated the townhouse to create the extravagant residence it is today.
The lower level of the mansion features a home theatre, a fitness room, a game room, a bar, a sauna, and a swimming pool.
