The 10 Most Expensive Homes For Sale In New York City

Jill Comoletti
$100 million city spire penthousePrudential Douglas Elliman Real EstateWould you pay $US100 million for this apartment?

There have been some pricey home sales in Manhattan recently, but many of city’s most expensive properties are still on the market.

With the help of Zillow, we’ve put together a list of the most expensive homes currently for sale in New York City. These apartments feature incredible city views, swanky residential amenities, and more.

These homes are listed $US60 million and up. By comparison, the median asking price for homes in Manhattan in April 2014 was $US1.28 million, according to StreetEasy.

#10 This penthouse is located at a five-star hotel.

Address: 25 East 77th Street

Price: $US60 million

This penthouse is located in the five-star Mark Hotel on the Upper East Side, and boasts 9,800 square feet of space plus 2,400 square feet of finished terrace.

One of the highlights of this incredible property is its living room, which is located within a copper roof turret. The home also has a sky-lit conservatory. Residents would have access to all of the hotel's amenities, including The Mark Restaurant by Jean-Georges and the Frèdèrick Fekkai Salon.

#9 A steel tycoon is selling this apartment combo at 15 Central Park West.

Address: 15 Central Park West

Price: $US65 million

This apartment is located in 15 Central Park West, 'the world's most powerful address.' Prestigious architect Robert A.M. Stern renovated and combined an A-line and a B-line apartment into this beautiful space.

Panoramic views in each direction showcase Central Park, Columbus Circle, the Empire State Building, the Hudson River and beyond.

The apartment is being sold by billionaire Leroy Schecter, chairman of steelmaker Marino/Ware Industries, who listed the apartment at its original price of $US95 million in August 2012.

#8 Here's a giant penthouse that overlooks Columbus Circle.

Address: 25 Columbus Circle

Price: $US68 million

With over 8,000 square feet of space, this penthouse in Columbus Circle is one of the largest in Manhattan. Residents will enjoy more than 390 feet of panoramic views, visible through the apartment's floor-to-ceiling windows. The house was decorated by the talented Tony Ingrao and is decked out in modern furnishings.

This residential building at the Time Warner Center includes perks such as a 24-hour doorman, a 520-car parking garage, and Central Park Club membership.

#7 This swanky duplex comes with hotel amenities.

Address: 795 5th Avenue

Price: $US70 million

This 16-room duplex apartment is located in the swanky hotel The Pierre and features a beautiful dining room and a spacious corner living room. Amenities also include concierge service, housekeeping, and gym access.

#6 This New York penthouse boasts early-1900s glamour.

Address: 1 Central Park South

Price: $US80 million

This stunning domed penthouse is located at the famous Plaza Hotel. The apartment occupies the 19th and 20th floors of the hotel and has a private terrace overlooking Central Park.

It's being sold by fashion tycoon Tommy Hilfiger, who listed it in October 2013.

#5 A travel mogul is selling this full-floor apartment.

Address: 781 5th Avenue

Price: $US95 million

This luxurious 15-room apartment is located at the Sherry-Netherland Hotel and offers several different views of the city. Five of the rooms and a terrace overlook Central Park, six rooms overlook Midtown Manhattan, and the master bedroom and private terrace face north toward the Upper East Side and Central Park.

It's being sold by Liberty Travel co-founder Gilbert Haroche, who listed the pad in October 2012.

#4 A late investor owned this grand penthouse at the Pierre Hotel.

Address: 795 5th Avenue

Price: $US95 million

Located on the 41st, 42nd, and 43rd floors of The Pierre, this penthouse apartment boasts 16 rooms -- including five master bedrooms -- and 360-degree views of New York City. The space even contains The Pierre's original ballroom.

The apartment, which belonged to late investor Martin Zweig, was initially listed for $US125 million.

#3 Steve A. Cohen is selling this modern Manhattan pad.

Address: 151 East 58th Street

Price: $US98 million

This 9,000 square-foot home, owned by hedge fund manager Steve Cohen, is on sale for the first time. It was initially listed for $US115 million.

The apartment has many luxurious touches, including Venetian plaster walls, touch pads for lighting control, heated bathroom floors, and electronic window shades.

No word on whether the sculpture of the bald man (a depiction of Picasso) is included.

#2 A real estate mogul is selling this octagonal penthouse in Midtown.

Address: 150 West 56th Street

Price: $US100 million

The triple-floor penthouse at CitySpire is the definition of luxury. The home is very spacious, and has special features such as a wine cellar and a private elevator.

The penthouse is octagon-shaped and has six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. It's being sold by real estate developer Steven Klar.

#1 This historic townhouse costs nine figures.

Address: 12 East 69th Street

Price: $US114 million

The 69th Street home was built in 1884, and bought by investor Vincent Viola and his wife Teresa, the president of Maida Vale Designs, for $US20 million in 2005. They gut-renovated the townhouse to create the extravagant residence it is today.

The lower level of the mansion features a home theatre, a fitness room, a game room, a bar, a sauna, and a swimming pool.

