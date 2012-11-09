The 15 Most Expensive Mansions For Sale In London

Photo: The Ability Group

Several New York City apartments have hit the market with eye-popping asking prices near $100 million in the past few months.



But that’s nothing compared to the most expensive homes currently for sale in the United Kingdom, which include a $484 million home in London’s Hyde Park neighbourhood.

With One Cornwall Terrace recently hitting the market for $160 million, we decided to take a look at the most expensive properties currently for sale in London.

