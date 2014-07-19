The Most Expensive Homes For Sale In Every US State

Despite thesluggish housing market, homes at the high end of the spectrum are still being listed for record amounts. In Beverly Hills, there’s a home selling fora whopping $US135 million, and New York City has a $US118.5 million penthouse on the market.
We’ve compiled a list of the most expensive homes currently for sale in every state. From a lakeside New Hampshire home with tennis courts and a private helicopter pad to an Aspen ski house, these homes are certain to suit the lifestyles of the rich and famous.
The listings come from Zillow, Christie’s International Real Estate, Sotheby’s International Realty, Coldwell Banker, and other real estate websites. Properties categorized as farms or ranches were not included on the list.
51. NORTH DAKOTA: A $US2.6 million five-bedroom, six-bathroom spacious home in Stanley set on 60 acres of land.
50. SOUTH DAKOTA: A $US2.99 million six-bedroom, six-bathroom home in Burke with an elevator and heated floors.
49. IOWA: A $US3.5 million five-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom home in Marion with a gourmet kitchen, a gym, and garage space for up to 11 cars.
48. MISSISSIPPI: A $US3.9 million four-bedroom, six-bathroom home in Ridgeland with a guest house, a Gunite pool, and a stocked pond.
47. NEBRASKA: A $US4.5 million three-bedroom, five-bathroom gated home in Omaha with lavish marble inside, an exercise room, a game room, and more.
46. KANSAS: A $US5 million four-bedroom, 6-bathroom equestrian estate in Wichita with two additional residences, a hay barn, and a fishing pond full of bass.
45. WEST VIRGINIA: A $US5.5 million five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home in White Sulfur Springs with three levels and extensive wood and glasswork throughout.
44. ARKANSAS: A $US5.9 million three-bedroom, three-bathroom home in Fayetteville with a guest house and nanny flat, two gated entrances, and an extra garage, all set on 7 acres of beautiful land.
43. DELAWARE: A $US6.4 million five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home in North Bethany with oceanfront views, a pool, and an elevator.
#42 OKLAHOMA: A $US7.5 million 5-bedroom, 6-bathroom home in Oklahoma City with an 80-acre estate and a lake with a waterfall.
#41 OHIO: A $US7.7 million 6-bedroom, 7-full and 3-half bathroom home in Cincinnati with multiple outdoor terraces to admire the 10-acre estate.
#40 ALASKA: A $US7.75 million 3-bedroom home in Juneau with an additional 2,383 square-foot chalet, a boardwalk, and boat houses.
#39 INDIANA: An $US8 million 7-bedroom, 11-bathroom estate in Peru set on 145 private acres with two ponds, a 2,300 square-foot office, a guest house, and an 8-car auto pavilion.
#38 VERMONT: A $US8.25 million 7-bedroom, 9-bathroom home in Quechee with wood-paneled walls, a wine cellar, and a swimming pool.
#37 MAINE: A $US9.85 million 3-bedroom, 4-bathroom home in Bar Harbor with beautiful views of Frenchman Bay and Acadia's mountains.
#36 NORTH CAROLINA: A $US10.75 million 5-bedroom, 10-bathroom home in Biltmore Forest with four full kitchens, a wine tasting room, and an indoor pool.
#35 WISCONSIN: A $US12.2 million 5-bedroom, 10-bathroom home on Lake Geneva with a dock, private pond, and pool with a cabana.
#34 MISSOURI: A $US12.5 million 12-bedroom, 14-bathroom estate in Camden that was the site of a former Anheuser-Busch corporate retreat. It has four furnished houses, a covered boat dock and entertainment area, and several outdoor decks.
#33 NEW MEXICO: A $US13.65 million 6-bedroom, 3-full and 4-half bathroom home nestled in the hills of Santa Fe.
#32 ALABAMA: A $US13.9 million 15-bedroom estate in Shoal Creek with a guest house, two cabana houses by the pool, and a barn with living quarters.
#31 OREGON: A $US15.9 million 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom log home in Gold Beach set on the water with 28 sprawling acres.
#29 (TIE) LOUISIANA: An $US18 million 5-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom home in Baton Rouge with a saline pool and outdoor entertainment area, a guest house, and a home theatre.
#29 (TIE) SOUTH CAROLINA: An $US18 million 7-bedroom, 12-bathroom home in Kiawah Island with an infinity pool, a guest house, and a fitness center.
#27 (TIE) MICHIGAN: An $US18.9 million 5-bedroom, 7-bathroom lakefront home in Holland with a horse barn and both indoor and outdoor pools.
#27 (TIE) WYOMING: An $US18.9 million 8-bedroom, 12-bathroom home in Jackson on 34 acres with lakeside views and lots of wildlife.
#26 TENNESSEE: A $US19.9 million 5-bedroom, 7-full and 4-half bathroom home in Franklin with regal columns, a dock, a wine cellar, and more.
#25 WASHINGTON, D.C.: A $US22 million 10-bedroom, 11-bathroom home made out of two landmark buildings with lush private gardens.
#24 VIRGINIA: A $US23.95 million 8-bedroom, 7-full and 4-half bathroom home in Hume overlooking 3 separate ponds with over 30 rooms and a 6 bay garage.
#23 MINNESOTA: A $US24 million 7-bedroom, 9.5-bathroom lakefront home in Orono with nearly 360 degrees of waterfront views, a pool, and tennis courts.
#22 PENNSYLVANIA: A $US25 million 10-bedroom, 9-full and 6-half bathroom home in Fort Washington with indoor and outdoor tennis courts, his and her baths, and a private tower with views of the estate.
#21 HAWAII: A $US28 million 9-bedroom, 10-bathroom estate in Honolulu with one main home and two guest homes, a wine cellar for more than 3,000 bottles, and 150 linear feet of beach frontage.
#20 MARYLAND: A $US28.8 million 7-bedroom, 8-bathroom home in Annapolis with a guest house, a ballroom, 270-degree views of the Severn River, and a 6-slip private dock.
#19 KENTUCKY: A $US30 million 10-bedroom, 14-bathroom castle home in Versailles that sits on 55 acres.
#17 (TIE) ARIZONA: A $US32 million 8-bedroom, 10-bathroom home in Scottsdale with an indoor basketball court, a home theatre, and an 8-car garage.
#17 (TIE) ILLINOIS: A $US32 million 5-bedroom, 8-bathroom penthouse in Chicago, which is located in the Trump Tower and is the highest residence in the western hemisphere. It features a full private floor and 360-degree city and lake views.
#16 WASHINGTON: A $US32.8 million 4-bedroom, 8-bathroom home in Bellevue on Lake Washington with a stunning outdoor deck, home theatre, and fitness room with a sauna.
#13 (TIE) NEW JERSEY: A $US35 million 9-bedroom, 11-bathroom home in Colts Neck with four floors and a salt water pool.
#13 (TIE) MASSACHUSETTS: A $US35 million 5-bedroom home in Nantucket that sits on 56 waterfront acres. It has two cottages, two horse pastures, and an octagonal office separate from the main home.
#13 (TIE) UTAH: A $US35 million 6-bedroom, 12-bathroom home in Springville with mountain views, an indoor swimming pool with water slides, and a bowling alley.
#12 IDAHO: A $US36 million 9-bedroom, 14-bathroom estate in Sagle with six separate dwellings, an infinity pool, and a helipad, all set on more than 48 acres.
#11 TEXAS: A $US37.5 million 4-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom home in Dallas with a tennis court, a spa, and a leather-walled billiard room.
#10 NEVADA: A $US39.75 million 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom home in Crystal Bay with a stunning architectural design, featuring full glass walls and lake views.
#8 (TIE) COLORADO: A $US45 million 7-bedroom, 11-bathroom mansion in Aspen with an indoor saline pool and hot tub, two elevators, and tennis courts.
#8 (TIE) RHODE ISLAND: A $US45 million 6-bedroom, 8-bathroom Newport home with private waterfront views and a detached guest cottage.
#7 GEORGIA: A $US48 million 7-bedroom, 9.5-bathroom estate in Atlanta with a pool house and guest house, a saline pool, and two private driveways.
#6 NEW HAMPSHIRE: A $US49 million 12-bedroom, 19-bathroom home on Lake Winnipesaukee with multiple docks, a tennis court, and grass helicopter pad.
#5 MONTANA: A $US59.5 million 5-bedroom, 8-bathroom lakeside home in Flathead Lake with a wine cellar, an indoor shooting range, and a luxurious guest house.
#4 CONNECTICUT: A $US62 million 10-bedroom, 15-bathroom estate in Fairfield with a boat house and a stone staircase to the beach, a carriage house, and a recreational barn with stables.
#3 FLORIDA: A $US62.5 million 13-bedroom, 17-bathroom estate on Jupiter Island that was custom-built for Celine Dion and her family. It has five individual pavilions, a tennis house and courts, and three pools, one of which has water park amenities.
#2 NEW YORK: A $US118.5 million 12-bedroom, 15-bathroom extravagant city home in Battery Park on the top two floors of the Ritz Carlton, with four separate terraces and 20-foot ceilings.
#1 CALIFORNIA: A $US135 million estate in Beverly Hills that has an art-deco night club, cascading waterfalls, and a gym.
