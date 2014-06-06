The 12 Most Expensive Homes For Sale In The US

The median price for an existing home in the United States is $US211,000, according to theNational Association of Realtors. However, these twelve homes blow this average away with price tags in the high millions.
With the help of Zillow, we’ve put together a list of the most expensive homes currently on the market in the U.S. They range from penthouse apartments to sprawling estates, and each has amenities that most people can only dream about.
All of the homes are located in either New York or California, which is unsurprising as both are in the top 10 most expensive states in America.
Address: Bradbury, Calif.
Price: $US68.8 million
The majestic Bradbury Estate is made of mostly French Limestone and took more than eight years of careful construction to build. The home has a two-story library, a 3D theatre, a 2,000-bottle wine cellar, a 10-car garage, and a pool.
Owner Don G. Abbey of the real estate firm Abbey Company chopped the price on the home from $US78.8 million to $US68.8 million when it failed to sell after a year on the market.
Address: Water Mill, N.Y.
Price: $US69 million
This waterfront estate features a 22,000-square-foot mansion as well as a carriage house and a gatehouse. The property was completely restored by well-known designers and architects, giving it up-to-date touches while retaining its 20th century charm.
Address: New York, N.Y.
Price: $US70 million
This 16-room duplex apartment is located in the swanky hotel The Pierre and features a beautiful dining room and a spacious corner living room. Amenities also include concierge service, housekeeping, and gym access.
Address: New York, N.Y.
Price: $US80 million
This stunning domed penthouse is located at the famous Plaza Hotel. The apartment occupies the 19th and 20th floors of the hotel and has a private terrace overlooking Central Park.
It's being sold by fashion tycoon Tommy Hilfiger, who listed it in October 2013.
Address: Los Angeles, Calif.
Price: $US90 million
This former Walt Disney property features a putting green, custom movie room, three bars, library, gym, and two safe rooms.
The house sits in the exclusive Holmby Hills neighbourhood, but is set back far enough for extra privacy. No other houses are in sight of this property.
Address: New York, N.Y.
Price: $US95 million
This luxurious 15-room apartment is located at the Sherry-Netherland Hotel and offers several different views of the city. Five of the rooms and a terrace overlook Central Park, six rooms overlook Midtown Manhattan, and the master bedroom and private terrace face north toward the Upper East Side and Central Park.
It's being sold by Liberty Travel co-founder Gilbert Haroche, who listed the pad in October 2012.
Address: New York, N.Y.
Price: $US95 million
Located on the 41st, 42nd, and 43rd floors of The Pierre, this penthouse apartment boasts 16 rooms -- including five master bedrooms -- and 360-degree views of New York City. The space even contains The Pierre's original ballroom.
The apartment, which belonged to late investor Martin Zweig, was initially listed for $US125 million.
Address: 151 East 58th Street, New York, N.Y.
Price: $US98 million
This 9,000 square-foot home, owned by hedge fund manager Steve Cohen, is on sale for the first time. It was initially listed for $US115 million.
The apartment has many luxurious touches, including Venetian plaster walls, touch pads for lighting control, heated bathroom floors, and electronic window shades.
No word on whether the sculpture of the bald man (a depiction of Picasso) is included.
Address: Southampton, N.Y.
Price: $US98 million
This massive waterfront estate has had several prestigious owners, including the Woolworth family and Edmund C. Lynch, the founding partner of Merrill Lynch.
The residence takes up 5.25 acres of the estate, and the rest of the acreage is made up of four buildable lots.
Known as Wooldon Manor, the home recently belonged to shoe tycoon Vince Camuto, and is being sold by hedge funder Scott Bommer.
Address: New York, N.Y.
Price: $US100 million
The triple-floor penthouse at CitySpire is the definition of luxury. The home is very spacious, with 6 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms, a wine cellar and a private elevator.
The penthouse is octagon-shaped and has six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. It's being sold by real estate developer Steven Klar.
Price: $US114 million
The 69th Street home was built in 1884, and bought by investor Vincent Viola and his wife Teresa, the president of Maida Vale Designs,for $US20 million in 2005. They gut-renovated the townhouse to create the extravagant residence it is today.
The lower level of the mansion features a home theatre, a fitness room, a game room, a bar, a sauna, and a swimming pool.
Address: Beverly Hills, Calif.
Price: $US135 million
The famous Beverly House is undeniably one-of-a-kind, with extraordinary features such as an art-deco nightclub, spa facilities, and a library with hand-carved woodwork.
The mansion was owned by William Randolph Hearst and was even featured in the famous movie 'The Godfather.' This home was designed by architect Gordon Kaufmann, who also helped to design the Hoover Dam.
