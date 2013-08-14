The Most Expensive Home You Can Buy In Every State

U.S. housing markets are hot againafter a slump.
But mega-mansion prices have been on an upward trajectory for a while.
“Over the course of the last few years, we have seen a definite shift higher in pricing at the very top of the market,” said Rick Goodman, publisher of Ultimate Homes.
“Billionaires — from the U.S., China, Russia and elsewhere — are buying real estate in this country, and those with trophy properties to sell are feeling more bullish about asking prices than ever before.”
It’s no surprise, then, that a property just hit the market with the highest asking price in U.S. history: Copper Beech Farm in Greenwich, Conn. was listed for a whopping $US190 million.
We looked at listings on Christie’s International Real Estate, Sotheby’s International Realty, Coldwell Banker, Trulia, Zillow, and other real estate sites to find the most expensive home for sale right now in every state. Properties listed as farm or ranchland were excluded.
#51 NORTH DAKOTA: A $US3.2 million 6-bedroom, 8.5-bathroom home in Fargo with an indoor pool and movie theatre.
#50 NEBRASKA: A $US3.25 million 5-bedroom, 3-full bathroom home in Bennington with a 6-car garage and elevator.
#49 SOUTH DAKOTA: A $US3.4, million 7-bedroom home in Rapid City with a guest cabin and attached pool house.
#48 IOWA: A $US3.5 million, 3-bedroom, 3-full bathroom home in Springville with granite and marble flooring and a 3-story pool pavilion.
#47 ARKANSAS: A $US4.6 million, 3-bedroom, 4-bathroom home in Jacksonville on 495 acres with a boat dock.
#46 KANSAS: A $US4.7 million, 4-bedroom, 4-full bathroom home in Olathe with 25-foot vaulted ceilings and equestrian stables.
#45 INDIANA: A $US5 million, 4-bedroom, 5-full bathroom home in Indianapolis with five floors and an expansive rooftop.
#44 LOUISIANA: A $US5.46 million, 3-bedroom, 3-full bathroom in Slidell with an Olympic-sized pool and boathouse.
#43 MISSISSIPPI: A $US5.5 million, 4-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom home in Ridgeland designed for the governor with 30-foot high ceilings and custom woodwork.
#42 OKLAHOMA: A $US6 million, 7-bedroom, 7.5-bathroom home in Tulsa with a home theatre and outdoor pool.
#40 (TIE) ALABAMA: A $US6.6 million, 5-bedroom, 7-bathroom home in Point Clear with a pool, pier, and a media room.
#40 (TIE) DELAWARE: A $US6.6 million, 7-bedroom, 8-full bathroom home in Dewey Beach with direct ocean views and an elevator.
#39 WEST VIRGINIA: A $US6.9 million, 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home in Rippon built in 1834 on a farm once owned by George Washington's family.
#38 ALASKA: A $US7.8 million, 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom home in Sitka with lake views and a guest house.
#37 WISCONSIN: An $US8.75 million, 4-bedroom, 8-full bathroom home in Ellison Bay with a theatre, indoor pool, and guest house.
#36 OREGON: An $US8.8 million, 5-bedroom, 5-full bathroom home in Hillsboro with a pool, vineyard, and guest house.
#35 WASHINGTON: A $US9.88 million, 5-bedroom, 6.5-bathroom home in Seattle on Lake Washington with a home theatre and guest house.
#34 OHIO: A $US9.9 million, 5-bedroom, 8-full bathroom home in Vermilion on 156 acres with a media room and indoor pool.
#33 VERMONT: A $US9.95 million 4-bedroom, 9- full bathroom home in Stowe with a home theatre and indoor pool.
#32 WASHINGTON, DC: A $US10 million, 11-bedroom, 9-full bathroom home near Embassy Row built in 1921 with a pool.
#31 NEW HAMPSHIRE: A $US10.5, million 6-bedroom, 6-full bathroom home in Gilford with a home theatre and putting green.
#30 MAINE: A $US10.6 million, 4-bedroom, 6-full bathroom home with lakeshore access and a gaming room.
#29 NORTH CAROLINA: An $US11.9 million, 7-bedroom, 4-full bathroom home in Cashiers with a tennis court and putting green.
#27 (TIE) MISSOURI: A $US12.5 million, 12-bedroom, 14-full bathroom home in Camden on 23.5 acres with 4 furnished houses and a helipad.
#27 (TIE) NEW MEXICO: A $US12.5 million, 5-bedroom, 7-full bathroom home in Santa Fe on 36 acres with a guest house and stables.
#25 ARIZONA: A $US16 million, 3-acre estate in Paradise Valley with a theatre, wine room, and indoor basketball court/gym.
#24 SOUTH CAROLINA: A $US18.8 million historic home in Charleston with nine bedrooms and impressive gardens.
#23 MICHIGAN: An $US18.9 million estate on historic Lake Macatawa with a horse barn and 10 acres of forest.
#22 RHODE ISLAND: A $US19 million 8-bedroom, 11-full bathroom home in Newport with a tennis court and private beach.
#21 GEORGIA: A $US19.9 million estate in Flowery Branch with four bedrooms and dock with room for 54 boat slips.
#20 TENNESSEE: A $US20 million estate in Franklin with four residences that's being sold by country singers Faith Hill and Tim McGraw.
#17 PENNSYLVANIA: A $US25, million 8-bedroom, 8-full bathroom home in Fort Washington with an indoor tennis court.
#16 HAWAII: A $US28 million, 4-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom in Kapalua with beachfront property on Oneloa Bay.
#15 NEW JERSEY: A $US29.9 million, 8-bedroom, 9-full bathroom home in Englewood with a pool and theatre.
#14 KENTUCKY: A $US30 million, 16-bedroom, 19-full bathroom home in Versailles on 252 acres with an adjoining thoroughbred farm.
#13 ILLINOIS: A $US32 million, 5-bedroom, 7-full bath 14,260-square-foot penthouse in Chicago with 360° views of the city.
#12 MARYLAND: A $US34.5 million, 8-bedroom, 7-full bathroom home in Stevensville with a game room and private beach.
#11 VIRGINIA: A $US45 million, 10-bedroom, 10-full bathroom home in McLean with a home theatre and river views.
#10 MASSACHUSETTS: A $US47.5 million, 9-bedroom, 9.5-bathroom home in Nantucket on 75 acres with a barn and boat facilities.
#9 FLORIDA: A $US59 million, 10-bedroom, 12-full bathroom home in Palm Beach with a private beach and guest house.
#8 MONTANA: A $US59.5 million, 5-bedroom, 8-full bathroom 24,000-square-foot home in Flathead Lake with an indoor shooting range and guest house.
#7 WYOMING: A $US68.7 million, 6-bedroom, 10-full bathroom home in Jackson on 118 acres with theatre and indoor pool.
#5 (TIE) COLORADO: A $US75 million, 7-bedroom, 6-bathroom home in Snowmass on 876 acres with a furnished teepee.
#5 (TIE) NEVADA: A $US75 million, 9-bedroom, 14-full bathroom home in Zephyr Cove on 210 acres with golf holes and a private lake.
#4 NEW YORK: A $US125 million, 5-bedroom, 6-full bathroom penthouse in New York with 360° view of Manhattan and the original ballroom of The Pierre Hotel.
#2 CALIFORNIA: A $US150 million, 8-bedroom, 10-bathroom home in Holmby Hills with previous owners including Sony and Cher.
#1 CONNECTICUT: A $US190 million 12-bedroom, 7-full bathroom home in Greenwich with almost a mile of shorefront and a 75-foot heated pool.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.