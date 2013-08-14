The Most Expensive Home You Can Buy In Every State

U.S. housing markets are hot againafter a slump.

But mega-mansion prices have been on an upward trajectory for a while.

“Over the course of the last few years, we have seen a definite shift higher in pricing at the very top of the market,” said Rick Goodman, publisher of Ultimate Homes.

“Billionaires — from the U.S., China, Russia and elsewhere — are buying real estate in this country, and those with trophy properties to sell are feeling more bullish about asking prices than ever before.”

It’s no surprise, then, that a property just hit the market with the highest asking price in U.S. history: Copper Beech Farm in Greenwich, Conn. was listed for a whopping $US190 million.

We looked at listings on Christie’s International Real Estate, Sotheby’s International Realty, Coldwell Banker, Trulia, Zillow, and other real estate sites to find the most expensive home for sale right now in every state. Properties listed as farm or ranchland were excluded.

