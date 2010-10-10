The 20 Most Expensive Houses For Sale In Florida

Ready to catch the falling knife?
Florida’s real estate market hasn’t stabilised yet, but long term realtor confidence is looking up. It could be a great time to buy — but then again these luxury homes are still ridiculously expensive.
The priciest home on the market is literally modelled after Versailles and costs nine figures.
$24.9 million in Palm Beach: A Maurice Fatio Mediterranean Revival design with beach house, guest house, pool and tennis court
$27 million in Miami Beach: A Thai-style penthouse at the Setai that includes beautiful works of art and custom woodwork
$32 million on Star Island: A villa formerly belonging to Shaquille O'Neal, with tennis court, circular driveway and pool
$34.5 million in Palm Beach: A John Volk-designed home with library, oceanfront master suite, guest house and luxuriously shaded pool
$40 million in Hillsboro: A sublime residence on the warm water Intracoastal Waterway, with a full-service yacht dock just minutes away
$42.5 million in Palm Beach: A 2-year-old lakefront property with majestic views of the Intracoastal Waterway
$47.5 million in Palm Beach: A brand new estate with garden courtyard, lush pool area and ocean view patio
$65 million on Jupiter Island: An expansive property owned by Greg Norman, with garage space for 17 cars, tennis court, big dock, and a putting green with bunker -- naturally
