The 20 Most Expensive Houses For Sale In Florida

Kevin Baumer, Gus Lubin
Ready to catch the falling knife?

Florida’s real estate market hasn’t stabilised yet, but long term realtor confidence is looking up. It could be a great time to buy — but then again these luxury homes are still ridiculously expensive.

The priciest home on the market is literally modelled after Versailles and costs nine figures.

$24.9 million in Boca Raton: A 25-room mansion with pool, fountains and exotic gardens

$24.9 million in Palm Beach: A Maurice Fatio Mediterranean Revival design with beach house, guest house, pool and tennis court

$25 million in Palm Beach: 1.5 acres within feet of a private Atlantic beach

$27 million in Miami Beach: A Thai-style penthouse at the Setai that includes beautiful works of art and custom woodwork

$29 million in Miami Beach: An 88,000 square-foot estate with fountains and meticulous landscaping

$29 million in Miami Beach: An exquisite contemporary restoration of a 1929 Mediterranean estate

$29.5 million in Palm Beach: A lakefront property designed by Milton Klein in 1986

$29.9 million on Jupiter Island: 428 feet of shoreline, tennis court, home theatre, and gym

$30 million on Fisher Island: A private home with a statues, pool and jacuzzi

$32 million on Star Island: A villa formerly belonging to Shaquille O'Neal, with tennis court, circular driveway and pool

$32 million in Davie: A 50-acre horse training and breeding farm

$34.5 million in Palm Beach: A John Volk-designed home with library, oceanfront master suite, guest house and luxuriously shaded pool

$35 million in Palm Beach: A Bermuda-style home with staff quarters, lighted tennis court and pool

$35 million in Summerfield: 770-acre horse farm with 202 stalls and 7 bedrooms

$40 million in Hillsboro: A sublime residence on the warm water Intracoastal Waterway, with a full-service yacht dock just minutes away

$42.5 million in Palm Beach: A 2-year-old lakefront property with majestic views of the Intracoastal Waterway

$47.5 million in Palm Beach: A brand new estate with garden courtyard, lush pool area and ocean view patio

$65 million on Jupiter Island: An expansive property owned by Greg Norman, with garage space for 17 cars, tennis court, big dock, and a putting green with bunker -- naturally

