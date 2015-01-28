The Most Expensive Homes For Sale In 25 Different Countries Around The World

Via Point2homesThe penthouse in Monaco comes with a pretty amazing water slide.
Ever wonder how billionaires around the world live?
Point2 Homes complied a list of the most expensive homes that are currently for sale in 25 different countries around the world.
The list shows how high-end living varies from one country to the next — the most expensive home for sale right now in the US costs $US195 million, while Japan’s priciest home is $US9 million.
Monaco tops the list with a 5-story penthouse that costs an estimated $US400 million.
AUSTRALIA: A modern waterfront home with a private iron gate entrance is on the market for $30 million.
THE BAHAMAS: A beach waterfront home on Paradise Island comes with its own golf course for $22 million.
BARBADOS: This luxury villa is selling for $55 million and sits on 2.6 acres of lands. It has 350 feet of beach frontage on the pristine white sand Gibbes Beach.
CANADA: A 160-acre equestrian estate in the foothills of the Canadian Rockies is selling for $30 million.
CHINA: A house with a rooftop terrace overlooking Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong is on the market for $105.6 million.
FRANCE: A 23,110 square-foot villa in Cannes that has 32 rooms and panoramic views of the Alpine mountains is selling for $112 million.
GERMANY: This villa in the Lorelei Valley costs $22.3 million, and has a heated outdoor infinity pool that overlooks the Rhine river.
ISRAEL: A luxurious modern villa with seaside views of the Mediterranean could be yours for $33 million.
ITALY: Situated on over 25 acres of olive groves, vineyards, and citrus groves, this home overlooks the Gulf of Naples. The estate includes several buildings, and the main house has four levels and two elevators. The entire property is selling for $61 million.
JAPAN: This secluded house sits atop 'turtle mountain' in a large bamboo forest, and is on the market for $9 million.
MEXICO: This $13.5 million hillside villa overlooks 'Land's End' in the elite community of Pedregal in Cabo San Lucas.
MONACO: One of the most expensive luxury homes in the world, the Sky Penthouse in the Tour Odeon Tower, is a five-story story complex that has a rooftop pool overlooking the Mediterranean sea. It costs an estimated $400 million -- but imagine how fun that slide would be.
MOROCCO: This 37,000 square-foot 'House Under The Palms' has 12 acres of 'majestic' gardens, and is selling for $65 million.
PHILIPPINES: A 9 bedroom home in the exclusive residential community of Forbes Park in Makati is selling for $22.5 million.
SOUTH AFRICA: A $30 million 'Enigma' mansion in one of Cape Town's most elite residential communities has an Olympic size pool.
SPAIN: A $59 million villa in Mallorca has sweeping bay views, a heated indoor pool, a spa, and a heliport.
SWITZERLAND: A castle on Lake Geneva with 148 acres and Mont Blanc mountain views will cost an estimated $131.5 million.
THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: A 23,000 square-foot mansion with an Italian-style interior design and views of the Dubai skyline is on the market for $47.6 million.
UNITED KINGDOM: This 9,000 square-foot modern apartment looks over London's famous Hyde Park and has silk carpets and jewel encrusted curtains. The apartment costs $102 million.
UNITED STATES: The 25 acres estate, 'Palazzo di Amore,' in Los Angeles that has its own wine producing vineyard is on sale for $195 million.
