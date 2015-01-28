The Most Expensive Homes For Sale In 25 Different Countries Around The World

Via Point2homes The penthouse in Monaco comes with a pretty amazing water slide.

Ever wonder how billionaires around the world live?

Point2 Homes complied a list of the most expensive homes that are currently for sale in 25 different countries around the world.

The list shows how high-end living varies from one country to the next — the most expensive home for sale right now in the US costs $US195 million, while Japan’s priciest home is $US9 million.

Monaco tops the list with a 5-story penthouse that costs an estimated $US400 million.

