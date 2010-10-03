The 20 Most Expensive Houses For Sale In Connecticut

Kevin Baumer, Gus Lubin
Conn house

There’s still plenty of money on Wall Street, and that means bankers looking for luxury homes in Connecticut.

This small state has some of the nicest homes in the country, with dozens on the market for over $10 million on Zillow.com.

$13 million in Greenwich: A neo-modern showcase overlooking a lake with an elevator, four powder rooms, media, exercise, and billiard rooms, indoor and outdoor pools, and a two-bedroom guest cottage

$13.2 million in Darien: A French country home with a marble bath, his and her balconies, an outdoor pool, and beautiful views of the Long Island Sound

$13.5 million in Southport: A 1.2 acre property with a pool and a dock right on the waterfront

$13.95 million in Greenwich: A private English Manor built in 1929 with two story stain glass entry, swimming pool, tennis court, and a pond

$14 million in Greenwich: A residence in the Indian Harbor Association with floating dock on Long Island Sound and dining area for 12 right on the water

$14.75 million in Darien: A three story manor house with sweeping grounds to the edge of Long Island Sound

$14.95 million in Greenwich: A stone Back Country residence with elevator, pool, and spa

$15 million in New Fairfield: A Sail Harbour Victorian with eight bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms and waterfront along Candlewood Lake

$15.995 million in Greenwich: A 11 acres with pool house, barn with stables, tennis court, and views of Rockwood Lake

$16.995 million in Greenwich: An Old World stone manor on 12+ acres with top-notch internal and external renovations

$17.5 million in Greenwich: A Conyers Farm estate with 25 rooms, guest house, and staff quarters

$17.95 million in Greenwich: A manor house set in almost 30 acres of woodlands and gardens

$23.5 million in Greenwich: A 17,000-square-foot living space in Conyers Farm with a private gallery for owners' art collection

$24 million in New Canaan: A 52 acre property with 11 fireplaces, surrounded by forest

$24.9 million in Westport: A three-lot estate with extensive waterfront, pool, pool house, and tennis court

$29 million in Greenwich: A waterfront estate with incredible views of Long Island Sound in Belle Haven

$32.5 million in Greenwich: An equestrian estate with a fountained courtyard, pool, tennis court, and stables for up to 39 horses in Greenwich

Pretty luxurious, but homes cost even more across the border...

