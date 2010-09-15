The 17 Most Expensive Homes For Sale In California

The California real estate bubble has been deflating for three years, but guess what — there are still dozens of homes on the market for over $20 million, according to Trulia.com.



Now could be the time to buy one of these dream homes. Assuming you’re extremely, extremely rich.

