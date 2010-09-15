The 17 Most Expensive Homes For Sale In California

The California real estate bubble has been deflating for three years, but guess what — there are still dozens of homes on the market for over $20 million, according to Trulia.com.
Now could be the time to buy one of these dream homes. Assuming you’re extremely, extremely rich.
$30 million for a palatial French estate with fountains, koi pond and lighted tennis court in Los Angeles
$39 million for a pleasure complex including 3 water falls, 3 koi ponds, lighted tennis court, and ocean views in Malibu
$40 million for a Malibu ocean-front estate, with Moroccan day spa, tapas bar, and 15-car climate-controlled garage
$49 million for a Wine Country villa, with olive farm, skeet shooting range, private pond, and professional-grade horse stables
$55 million for a Malibu Mediterranean-style villa, with pool, spa, lighted tennis courts, and private beach
$58 million for an 80-acre oceanfront castle with marble-and-crystal grand ballroom, 12 mural domes and pinot noir vineyard
$65 million for 37 acres of vineyard and orchard, with 360 degree ocean views (apparently), in Malibu
$75 million for a mega complex nestled behind the tie-breaker 19th hole of a Rancho Mirage golf course
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.