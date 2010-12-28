The 18 Most Expensive Home Sales Of 2010

Leah Goldman
image

We’ve shown you some pretty amazing, and expensive homes this year. Here’s a recap of some of the most expensive estates we showed you, along with a few from Zillow.com.Since not all real estate sales have disclosed prices upon being sold, we may not have the exact list. But, these eighteen homes are definitely two things: awesome and expensive.

Michael Jordan's $12.4 Million Florida Golf House

Chris Bosh's $12.5 Million All White La Gorce Mansion

A $12.65 Million Italianate Style Highland Beach Mansion

A $12.65 Million Delray Beach Mansion With A 16-Foot Elevated Atlantic Ocean Overlook

A $13 Million Tuscan Style Santa Barbara Villa

A $13 Million Mediterranean Style Naples Estate

A $13.15 Million Upper East Side Mansion

Lil Wayne's $14 Million Super Modern La Gorce Digs

A $16.25 Million Estate Next To The Bel Air Country Club

An $18.75 Million Pebble Beach Estate Complete With Elevator

Sting's ~$19 million Central Park West Penthouse

A $21.5 Million Malibu Beach House With Private Beach Front Property

The $34.1 Million Portobello Estate With An Acre Of Private Beach

Leona Helmsley's $35 Million Aristocratic Fantasy Estate

The $36.9 Million Carbon Beach Mansion With 9 Fireplaces

A $40 Million Central Park West Penthouse, Just $10,259 Per Square Foot

Hedge Fund Billionaire David Tepper's $50 Million Southampton Estate

The $50 Million Los Angeles Le Belvedere With 5,000 Bottle Wine Cellar

We stayed in the U.S. but check out this mansion that sold overseas...

