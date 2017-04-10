San Francisco's new most expensive home is this $53 million spec house on Billionaire's Row

Dennis Green
SF most expensive homeJacob ElliottThe view is unmatched.

A house built on speculation in the Pacific Heights neighbourhood of San Francisco is now asking $A53.3 million. That makes it the most expensive house currently for sale in the city, according to Curbed.

Bill Campbell of Marble Management developed the property over the last four years, according to the Wall Street Journal. He demolished a 19th-century clapboard house to make room for this 11,000-square-foot limestone mansion.

Whoever buys the home will be able to count high rollers like Oracle billionaire Larry Ellison and Apple design guru Jony Ive as neighbours.

Val Steele of Pacific Union International and Tom Biss of Sotheby’s International Real Estate share the listing for the home, which has yet to formally hit the market.

Since the home was built from the ground up, there are no compromises on style.

Jacob Elliott

It makes the most of its wide view with floor-to-ceiling windows throughout the house.

Jacob Elliott

There's plenty of space for multiple sitting and living rooms.

Jacob Elliott

The view is so prized by the developer, he chose anti-reflective glass so that you can still see even when the lights are on inside the home.

Jacob Elliott

The kitchen is next to one of two wine vault storage rooms.

Jacob Elliott

You have the option of using a stylish staircase or an elevator to travel between floors.

Jacob Elliott

There are seven bedrooms in the house, but the master suite is naturally the grandest of them all.

Jacob Elliott

Even the master bath has a view.

Jacob Elliott

The other bedrooms are large, but not quite as grand.

Jacob Elliott

There are also eight bathrooms.

Jacob Elliott

The dining room abuts the other wine vault.

Jacob Elliott

Even the home office lets in plenty of light.

Jacob Elliott

The home gym offers a space to stretch and sweat.

Jacob Elliott

There's also a home theatre.

Jacob Elliott

The home certainly makes the most out of its view.

Jacob Elliott

There's even an outdoor kitchen on the roof.

Jacob Elliott

