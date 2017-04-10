San Francisco's new most expensive home is this $53 million spec house on Billionaire's Row

Jacob Elliott The view is unmatched.

A house built on speculation in the Pacific Heights neighbourhood of San Francisco is now asking $A53.3 million. That makes it the most expensive house currently for sale in the city, according to Curbed.

Bill Campbell of Marble Management developed the property over the last four years, according to the Wall Street Journal. He demolished a 19th-century clapboard house to make room for this 11,000-square-foot limestone mansion.

Whoever buys the home will be able to count high rollers like Oracle billionaire Larry Ellison and Apple design guru Jony Ive as neighbours.

Val Steele of Pacific Union International and Tom Biss of Sotheby’s International Real Estate share the listing for the home, which has yet to formally hit the market.

