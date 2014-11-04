A Silicon Valley Entrepreneur Is Selling San Francisco's Most Expensive Home At $39 Million

A home that has just come on the market for $US39 million is now the most expensive listing in San Francisco, Curbed SF reports.

The home belongs to chef Roxanne Klein and serial entrepreneur Michael Klein, who founded and sold three telecommunications companies before starting a guitar manufacturer called Modulus Guitars.

The Kleins’ mansion may be pricey, but it is very chic. There’s beautiful moulding, lots of antique fireplaces, and plenty of space situated over five floors.

