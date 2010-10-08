This Is The Most Expensive Home For Sale In NYC

Manhattan real estate came soaring back in Q3, with coop prices approaching ’06 highs.



Does that mean the $72 million behemoth at 1016 Madison will finally sell?

This seven-floor townhouse has been sitting on the market since 2006. It is the most expensive home for sale in New York City, and it’s absolutely gorgeous, a former art gallery built around nicest wood staircase you’ve ever seen.

