This Is The Most Expensive Home For Sale In NYC

Kevin Baumer, Gus Lubin
image

Manhattan real estate came soaring back in Q3, with coop prices approaching ’06 highs.

Does that mean the $72 million behemoth at 1016 Madison will finally sell?

This seven-floor townhouse has been sitting on the market since 2006. It is the most expensive home for sale in New York City, and it’s absolutely gorgeous, a former art gallery built around nicest wood staircase you’ve ever seen.

This is the most expensive home in New York City

Image: Sotheby's International Realty

Just look at that seven-floor staircase

Image: Sotheby's International Realty

It used to be an art gallery (but you'll have to buy your own art)

Image: Sotheby's International Realty

And don't worry, there's an elevator

Image: Sotheby's International Realty

Just look at all those globes

Image: Sotheby's International Realty

Moving up to the second floor

Image: Sotheby's International Realty

Here's one of the 10 bedrooms

Image: Sotheby's International Realty

Gazing out at 12,000 square feet

Image: Sotheby's International Realty

Now here's another floor

Image: Sotheby's International Realty

A beautiful dining room

Image: Sotheby's International Realty

A plush lounge

Image: Sotheby's International Realty

And at the very top, some expensive china

Image: Sotheby's International Realty

$72 million a bit steep for your taste?

Check Out The 22 OTHER Most Expensive Homes For Sale In NYC >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.