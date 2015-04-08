A hedge funder is selling his massive Brooklyn condo for $32 million because it's 'just a little bit too spread out'

A hedge funder and his wife are selling their massive penthouse apartment in Brooklyn Heights for a $US32 million because it’s “just a little bit too spread out,” they told the Wall Street Journal.

The penthouse at One Brooklyn Bridge Park is the most expensive condo on the market in Brooklyn.

The sellers are Stuart Leaf, founder of fund-of-funds Cadogan Management, and his wife, Claire Silberman Leaf, a philanthropist and former lawyer.

Stuart Leaf told to the Journal that one time he received a phone call from his wife asking when he would be home. He was already home, though. It turned out that they had both been in the apartment for three hours and neither one knew it.

The apartment was originally three separate units, but the Leafs renovated and turned the 10th, 11th and 12th floors into one large home. The penthouse features 14 rooms, including six bedrooms and six full baths with many of them offering spectacular views of the Brooklyn Bridge Park, the Statue of Liberty, and downtown Manhattan.

The home is listed by Karen and Alan Heyman of Sotheby’s International Realty.

Alyson Penn contributed to this report.

