HOUSE OF THE DAY: At $195 Million, A Beverly Hills Party Mansion Is Now America's Most Expensive Home

There is no shortage of over-the-top mansions around the country.

But the Beverly Hills estate of real estate mogul Jeff Greene, which just hit the market with a price tag of $US195 million — making it the new most expensive home for sale in the US — is in a league of its own.

Known as the “Palazzo di Amore,” Greene’s home was built for parties. It has an entertainment complex and ballroom that can fit 250 guests, a private-label vineyard, and parking garages for more than two dozen cars.

Greene, who made a fortune when the real estate bubble burst, is worth some $US2.2 billion. With its $US195 million listing price, his home is by far the most expensive on the market, beating a Florida home currently listed at $US139 million.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.