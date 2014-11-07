HOUSE OF THE DAY: At $195 Million, A Beverly Hills Party Mansion Is Now America's Most Expensive Home

There is no shortage of over-the-top mansions around the country.
But the Beverly Hills estate of real estate mogul Jeff Greene, which just hit the market with a price tag of $US195 million — making it the new most expensive home for sale in the US — is in a league of its own.
Known as the “Palazzo di Amore,” Greene’s home was built for parties. It has an entertainment complex and ballroom that can fit 250 guests, a private-label vineyard, and parking garages for more than two dozen cars.
Greene, who made a fortune when the real estate bubble burst, is worth some $US2.2 billion. With its $US195 million listing price, his home is by far the most expensive on the market, beating a Florida home currently listed at $US139 million.
The Palazzo di Amore is not your ordinary mansion. It's a true party palace, with space to entertain 1,000 guests.
Visitors pass through three sets of gates before arriving at the grand home. The two-story entry has a pair of curved marble staircases.
The 15,000-square-foot 'entertainment complex' is what sets this home apart. It has a ballroom with a revolving floor and can host 250 for a seated dinner.
But you'll need all that storage space, since the Palazzo di Amore has its own private-label vineyard, which produces around 400 cases a year.
Of course, it's not all fun and games. Get lost in thought by the 128-foot reflecting pool and fountain.
Or chill out in your personal spa. Or take a swim in the spacious pool. Or play a round of tennis on your private court.
The home has 23 bathrooms and 12 bedrooms, including a 5,000-square-foot master suite. That's a small mansion in its own right.
