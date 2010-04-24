HOUSE OF THE DAY: The Most Expensive Home in the US: $150 Million

Photo: upscalehype.com

The most expensive house in the US used to be William Randolph Hearst’s California estate — the huge mansion featured in “The Godfather” in the famous horse head scene.Now that title has been claimed by the largest home in Los Angeles County — “the manor.”



The place, which is being put up for sale with the price tag of $150 million by Aaron Spelling’s widow, Candy, is said to have 123 rooms and 56,500 square feet of space on more than 4.6 acres.

There are three gift wrapping rooms, a screening room, gym, bowling alley, a tennis court, and pool, and a 100-car parking lot.

So who will buy the home Prince Charles slept in?

