HOUSE OF THE DAY: The Most Expensive Home in the US: $150 Million

Antonina Jedrzejczak
Candy Spelling House

Photo: upscalehype.com

The most expensive house in the US used to be William Randolph Hearst’s California estate — the huge mansion featured in “The Godfather” in the famous horse head scene.Now that title has been claimed by the largest home in Los Angeles County — “the manor.”

The place, which is being put up for sale with the price tag of $150 million by Aaron Spelling’s widow, Candy, is said to have 123 rooms and 56,500 square feet of space on more than 4.6 acres.

There are three gift wrapping rooms, a screening room, gym, bowling alley, a tennis court, and pool, and a 100-car parking lot.

So who will buy the home Prince Charles slept in?

An aerial view

Candy Spelling in her foyer

The grand entrance

The stairs are a replica of the Gone With the Wind staircase at Tara

The kitchen

The Prince Charles suite

Pink for Prince Charles continues

The Prince's bathroom

One of Candy's gift wrapping rooms

The dining room with a custom made table for 30

Projectors hidden behind paintings in the media room

The makeup and hair parlor frequented by the late Aaron

The bowling lanes

Christmas at The Manor

Now take a look at the Park City mansions being liquidated...

HOUSE OF THE DAY: Ridiculous Park City Mansions At Firesale Prices In Bank Liquidation Sale >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.