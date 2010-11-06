Check Out The 18 Most Expensive Hedge Fund Homes In America

Leah Goldman, Gus Lubin
bruce kovner townhouse

What do you get the man that has everything? How about a really, really expensive house.

Billionaire hedge fund directors own some of the nicest homes in America.

One of them — Paul Tudor Jones — just listed his today for $30 million.

We’ve looked through sales records and adjusted with a Case Shiller index to identify the most complete ever list of ludicrously expensive hedge fund homes. (Let us know who we missed.)

Ray Dalio's three-story Greenwich mansion

Adam Sender's penthouse overlooking the Stock Exchange

Ken Griffin's luxurious Chicago penthouse

Julian Robertson's old money suite on Central Park South

Mark Lasry's Upper East Side townhouse, once owned by Michael Jackson

Richard Perry's modern art mecca, right by the Queensboro bridge

John Paulson's Upper East Side duplex with European charm

Jim Chanos' 1930s mega townhouse

John Angelo's Upper West Side apartment overlooking private central courtyard

George Soros' 16 room duplex bachelor pad

Glenn Dubin's 15th floor palace, once owned by Jackie Kennedy

Steven Cohen's Greenwich pleasure palace with an ice skating rink and indoor pool

Paul Tudor Jones ridiculous Chesapeake Bay estate with islands that spell his initials

Steve Feinberg's secretive Egyptian mansion

Daniel Loeb's 15 CPW penthouse

Phil Falcone's extravagant former porn palace

Stephen Schwarzman's 3-story Park Ave palace with room for servants

Bruce Kovner's incredible Georgian mansion

