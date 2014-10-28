The 10 Most Expensive Halloween Costumes Ever Sold On eBay

When it comes to Halloween costumes, some fans are willing to drop some serious cash to dress like their favourite characters.
Some people turn to online marketplaces like eBay to find the perfect getup.
Market research company Terapeak has compiled a list of the most expensive Halloween costumes ever bought on eBay.
You’ll be surprised to see just how much people are willing to spend.
This intense Robocop costume went for $3,550, the second most that's been spent for a Halloween costume on eBay.
The most expensive Halloween costume bought on eBay was this replica Iron Man suit, which was eventually purchased for $4,999.
