The 10 Most Expensive Halloween Costumes Ever Sold On eBay

When it comes to Halloween costumes, some fans are willing to drop some serious cash to dress like their favourite characters.

Some people turn to online marketplaces like eBay to find the perfect getup.

Market research company Terapeak has compiled a list of the most expensive Halloween costumes ever bought on eBay.

You’ll be surprised to see just how much people are willing to spend.

Someone dropped $2,300 on this recreation of Star Wars' 4-LOM droid costume.

The winning bid on this Spider-Man costume was a cool $2,500.

This Batman costume also went for $2,500.

The pieces for this costume, for Star Wars' Darth Malgus character, cost the highest bidder $2,500.

An Iron Man fan paid $2,799 for this costume on eBay.

And someone paid $2,999 for this Superman costume.

This vintage Playboy bunny costume from the 1970s cost the highest bidder $3,000.

And this Hercules costume sold for $3,050 on eBay.

This intense Robocop costume went for $3,550, the second most that's been spent for a Halloween costume on eBay.

The most expensive Halloween costume bought on eBay was this replica Iron Man suit, which was eventually purchased for $4,999.

