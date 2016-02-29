The 25 most expensive elite boarding schools in America

Facebook/stalbansschool St. Albans School in Washington D.C. has an annual tuition of $57,920.

An elite boarding school experience holds a lot of value, from exposing students to a world-class education to opening doors to prominent colleges — but it often comes at a steep price.

Business Insider recently published our list of the most elite boarding schools in the country using endowment, acceptance rate, and average SAT score provided by

BoardingSchoolReview.com, a website that collects information on boarding schools directly from the institutions.

Though we didn’t factor annual tuition into our original ranking, we’ve re-ranked the pool of 50 elite boarding schools based on 2015-2016 tuition figures to find out which ones are the most expensive.

The two most expensive elite boarding schools — St. Albans School and The Masters School — both charge nearly $58,000 in annual tuition.

Notably absent from the top-25 most expensive are the No. 1 and No. 2 most elite boarding schools, Phillips Exeter Academy and Phillips Academy Andover — both have an annual tuition of less than $48,000.

Still, despite the high costs charged by these boarding schools, many offer millions of dollars a year in financial aid to families who can’t afford the full cost.

Read on to find out how much it costs to attend some of the most elite boarding schools in America.

Additional reporting by Andy Kiersz.

