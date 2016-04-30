MILLION-DOLLAR URLS: The most expensive domain names of all time

What’s in a web address?

Quite a lot of cash.

We scoured domain name resource DN Journal and put together a list of documented million-dollar, domain-only “.com” sales. Some have been squatted on for 20 years and have only recently traded hands.

Unsurprisingly, sex- and gambling-related domains are some of the biggest money makers.

NOTE: Web businesses have other assets and are not domain-only sales, so they were not eligible for this list. For example, Insure.com was bought for $16 million as a fully-operating, profitable company. DN Journal reports only the domain names sold after 2003 because prior sales are not verified by credible sources.

MM.com -- $1,200,000

mm.com

Date sold: July 2014

MM.com was sold for $1.2 million through Sedo in July 2014. It was purchased by Hangzhou Duomai E-Commerce Co. Ltd, a company behind other domain names Game.com, JZ.com and 4.cn.

The domain now redirects to a blank page with a random string of letters and numbers.

Power.com -- $1,261,000

Power.com

Date sold: November 2014

Silicon Valley electronics supplier Power Integrations bought Power.com to replace their old, less simple domain, PowerInt.com.

eBet.com -- $1,350,000

ebet.com

Date sold: October 2013

A man named Rick Schwartz registered eBet.com in 1996 for $100. He held onto it for nearly 20 years -- making a juicy profit off of it when the domain company Network Solutions bought it for $1.35 million.

Because Schwartz has made a number of high-profile sales (you'll run into another much later in this list), he's earned the nickname 'Domain King.'

'When do I sell? When the domain name is ripe,' he writes on his blog. 'When is it ripe? When the right buyer comes along.'

Cameras.com -- $1,500,000

Cameras.com

Year sold: 2006

Sig Solares (the CEO of Parked.com) 'wasted no time pony up the $1,500,000' when he won Cameras.com in an auction in 2006, DN Journal reported at the time.

Solares estimated at the time that he could make up the $1.5 million in 8 years, meaning if all went according to plan, he should have recouped his costs by now.

Russia.com -- $1,500,000

Flickr/Syuqor Aizzat

Year sold: 2009

Back in 2009, Paley Media, a consulting firm that owns a bunch of different country-specific domains, sold the URL to a 'mystery buyer.'
Today, the URL just redirects to GoDaddy.com.

Tandberg.com -- $1,500,000

Year sold: 2007

'Tandberg Data, a leading global supplier and manufacturer of backup and archiving solutions, decided to take the cash offer for Tandberg.com from Tandberg, a leading global provider of visual communication products and services with dual headquarters in New York and Norway,' The DN Journal wrote at the time of the sale.

The deal was actually completed in December 2006 but wasn't made public until early 2007.

Ticket.com -- $1,525,000

Year sold: 2009

The domain site Afternic.com sold Ticket.com on behalf of another domain site, BuyDomains.com , for a hefty $1.5 million. After the sale, the site redirected to StubHub.com, but now redirects to a Swedish reservation site.

DataRecovery.com -- $1,659,000

datarecovery.com

Year sold: 2008

Minnesota's Associated Computers Inc. sold the domain to ESS Data Recovery on Feb. 1, 2008. ESS had been trying to buy the domain for a long time.

Auction.com -- $1,700,000

auction.com

Year sold: 2009

Auction.com was rumoured to be selling for even more money -- $2.5 million. But it came in at $1.7 million after being purchased by Real Estate Disposition Corp.

Dating.com -- $1,750,000

Dating.com

Year sold: 2010

Dating.com was acquired at the DOMAINFest auction in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, in May 2012. The next-highest domain name to go at that auction was Boardgames.com, for $450,000.

Fly.com -- $1,760,000

Fly.com

Year sold: 2009

Travelzoo spent big bucks on Fly.com in January 2009. The site now operates similarly to the flight-finding service Kayak.

Seniors.com -- $1,800,000

Seniors.com

Year sold: 2007

It was a big 2007 for a man named Page Howe. He sold two domains that year, each for seven figures. Besides Seniors.com ($1.8 million), he sold Guy.com for $1 million.

Seniors.com now forwards to Seniorfriendfinder.com

37.com -- $1,960,800

37.com

Date sold: March 2014

37.com was sold for $1.9 million during a private sale in March. The domain was purchased by Chinese gamemaker 37Wan.

Computer.com -- $2,100,000

Computer.com

Year sold: 2007

In October 2007, Computer.com cleaned up at the T.R.A.F.F.I.C. / Moniker domain name auction. WallStreet.com was almost sold for $3 million there, but it didn't 'meet the set reserve prices,' according to DomainRich.

Today, Computer.com is a website for -- you guessed it -- buying computers.

114.com -- $2,100,000

114.com

Date sold: July 2013

114.com was sold privately for $2.1 million in mid-2013.

It was bought by a Chinese company because the number signifies 'information' and can be used to call in restaurant and hotel reservations, according to DN Journal (similar to 411 in the US).

KK.com -- $2,400,000

FlickrCC/Dion Hinchcliffe

Date sold: November 2013

KK.com was sold through the Moniker/SnapNames brokerage firm for $2.4 million in late 2013.

The Domains reported at the time that Liang Zeng of Zijin Digital Plaza in Bejing, China bought the URL, but if you try to navigate to kk.com now, and you'll simply see a 'Domain not active' message.

Youxi.com -- $2,430,000

Youxi.com

Date sold: March 2014

Youxi.com (which means 'games' in Chinese), sold for $2.4 million in a private sale in March 2014. It was purchased by Gamewave Group Limited.

Investing.com -- $2,450,000

Investing.com

Year sold: 2012

Forexpros.com bought Investing.com in late 2012 for $2.45 million. It was the largest domain sale of the year.

The site is now chock-full of content about investing and the stock market.

Social.com -- $2,600,000

Flickr/University of Exeter

Year Sold: July 2011

Moniker brokered a deal to sell social.com for $2.6 million in July 2011.

But don't expect any sort of fun chat site: Salesforce bought the URL and it now directs to one of the company's advertising pages.

CreditCards.com -- $2,750,000

Creditcards.com

Year sold: 2004

ClickSuccess L.P., a firm that sells financial tools and products online, purchased CreditCards.com in 2004. It was the biggest domain-only sale in years. Casino.com was part of a massive $5.5 million deal in 2003, but its sale included a number of other assets.

Shopping.de -- $2,858,945

Shopping.de

Date Sold: September 2009

German commerce company Unister GmbH bought Shopping.de having already purchased Auto.de, Geld.de, Kredit.de, and Preisvergleich.de.

Shopping.de is now a shopping website dedicated to upscale brands.

Geld = money

Kredit = credit or loan

Preisvergleich = price comparison

Candy.com -- $3,000,000

Candy.com

Year sold: 2009

Rick Schwartz sold Candy.com to G&J Holdings for a sweet $3 million in 2009.

G&J Holdings is owned by Greg Balestrieri and Joe Melville, cousins who grew up working in their family-owned candy company. They wanted to create easy access to sugary sweets online, so they made a big bet on the simple domain.

Vodka.com -- $3,000,000

Vodka.com

Year sold: 2006

A billionaire in Russia who owns the country's largest vodka maker, Russian Standard Co., purchased Vodka.com for $3 million in December 2006.

Whisky.com -- $3,100,000

Whisky.com

Date sold: March 2014

Whisky.com was sold by Castello Cities Internet Network in a domain-only sale. Michael Castello purchased the domain 19 years ago, in March 1995, when it cost nothing to obtain.

'I had the original registration in March of 1995, and I registered it for free,' Castello wrote in DN Journal. 'I always liked Scotch whisky, but the real reason I registered Whisky.com was because of the Whisky a Go Go night club in Hollywood. I always enjoyed 'The Whisky', with its musical heritage and scene where the likes of The Doors and Janis Joplin played. Years later, I even offered Whisky.com to the owner's son and he told me he didn't need it since they already registered WhiskyaGoGo.com. That rejection would prove to be good for me.'

MI.com -- $3,600,000

Mi.com

Date sold: April 2014

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi purchased MI.com in the biggest domain sale of 2014 through a private sale. It's said to be the most expensive domain name purchased by a Chinese Internet company, and Xiaomi intends to use it to make its brand name easier to remember.

IG.com -- $4,700,000

ig.com

Date sold: September 2013

Igloo/NetNames helped sell IG.com for almost $5 million in September 2013. It was purchased by London's IG Group; it was previously owned by Brazil search engine iG.

Clothes.com -- $4,900,000

Getty Images/Ethan Miller

Year sold: 2008

Shoe company Zappos coughed up almost $5 million for the domain Clothes.com.

Now both are owned by Amazon, but Clothes.com still redirects to Zappos's apparel selection, not Amazon's main site.

Toys.com -- $5,100,000

Toys.com

Year sold: 2009

Toys.com was originally sold for $1.25 million as part of a bankruptcy court proceeding.

Then, days later, it was put up for auction again and Toys R Us ended up shelling out just over $5 million for the powerful domain name.

Toys.com now redirects to the official Toys R' Us website.

Slots.com -- $5,500,000

Slots.com

Year sold: 2010

As TechCrunch pointed out at the time of the sale, that is more than $1 million per character.

Z.com -- $6,784,000

Z.com

Date sold: November 2014

The Japanese internet service provider GMO Internet bought Z.com from Nissan Motors for 800 million yen, or about $6,784,000.

Z.com is one of only three single-character domain names currently existing in the .com space, GMO says.

Diamond.com - $7,500,000

Year sold: 2006

Odimo.com handed over the domain to an online jewellery retailer, Ice.com, in a private sale for one of the priciest domain name swaps of all time.

We.com -- $8,000,000

We

Year Sold: 2015

Alf Temme sold the domain after owning it for almost nine years. It was one of his smoother sales, in 2010 Microsoft sued him for owning ho0tmail.com and hot5mail.com and having them redirect to his businesses website.

Wealth Evolution, a Chinese banking service bought the website.

Porno.com -- $8,888,888

PETA

Date sold: February 2015

Add an 'o', and the deal gets even better.

The story of how 'Domain King' Rick Schwartz flipped Porno.com is pretty incredible.

He bought it from a college kid way back in 1997, paying $42,000 even though the kid had snagged it for only $5,000 the week before.

Schwartz told The Domains that, since then, the site earned 'well in excess of over $10 million via parking and redirects without every providing actual adult content.' Meaning that he likely reeled in more than $20 million total from the scandalous domain.

The buyer in February's massive, all-cash sale was reportedly a company in Prague that also owns Swingers.com and PornoTv.com.

Porn.com -- $9,500,000

Flickr / Macnolete

Year sold: 2007

At the time of its sale, Porn.com was the biggest all-cash transaction for a domain name and the second-largest domain sale behind Sex.com's $12 million exit. Moniker helped sell the domain to MXN Limited.

Fund.com -- $9,999,950

Flicker/Steven Depolo

Year sold: 2008

Clek Media brokered a deal that few people believed was real: The URL was purchased by a company called Fund.com in an all-cash deal in 2008.

After the flashy sale, Fund.com ran into a lot of trouble. It had to declare most of its financials unreliable in 2009 and continuously failed to file reports. The man behind it -- Jason Galanis -- reportedly has an interesting history. If you go to the site now, it won't load.

Sex.com -- $13 million

Miramax

Year sold: 2010

Sex.com entered the Guinness Book of World Records for the highest domain-only sale in history.

Escom LLC, which had gone bankrupt, sold it to Clover Holdings Ltd.

'It was not immediately clear what Clover Holdings plans to do with the web address,' Reuters reported at the time, but we think we can probably guess...

Other expensive domain names not listed by DNJournal (either because they were sold prior to 2003 or other assets were sold with the domains):

Source: Domaining, Wikipedia

Alyson Shontell contributed to an earlier version of this article.

