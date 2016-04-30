MILLION-DOLLAR URLS: The most expensive domain names of all time

What’s in a web address?

Quite a lot of cash.

We scoured domain name resource DN Journal and put together a list of documented million-dollar, domain-only “.com” sales. Some have been squatted on for 20 years and have only recently traded hands.

Unsurprisingly, sex- and gambling-related domains are some of the biggest money makers.

NOTE: Web businesses have other assets and are not domain-only sales, so they were not eligible for this list. For example, Insure.com was bought for $16 million as a fully-operating, profitable company. DN Journal reports only the domain names sold after 2003 because prior sales are not verified by credible sources.

