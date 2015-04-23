The most expensive diamonds ever sold at auction

A “perfect” 100-carat white diamond sold for $US22 million at auction this week. It may be an incredibly rare (and pricey) stone, but it’s not the biggest or most expensive diamond ever sold.

The most expensive diamond ever purchased at auction was a pink stone called the “Pink Star” that went for $US82 million in 2013. The largest was a 118-carat oval.

LeonMarkovitz at dadaviz put together the graphic below, which shows the most impressive diamonds ever sold at auction by price and weight.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.