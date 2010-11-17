Sotheby's Just Sold A Record-Setting $47 Million Diamond

Photo: AP

Sotheby’s just sold by far the most expensive diamond ever. The rare pink diamond sold for $46,158,674 at a Swiss auction, according to the AP.London jeweler Laurence Graff bought the 24.78-carat “fancy intense pink” diamond and immediately named it “The Graff Pink.”



Graff bought the last record-setting stone back in 2008 for $24.3 million — approximately half as much.

You don’t have to be an economist to see there’s some inflation going on here.

