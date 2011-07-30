Europe Still The Most Expensive Destination For American travellers

Travel site TripAdvisor recently came out with a list of the most expensive places for American tourists to visit “based on the combined cost of one night’s accommodation (four star hotel), a core food item (pizza), an alcoholic drink (dry martini) and a taxi journey in each destination.”
We put together the list, and European travel destinations came in near the top.
Take a look at the list and see if it matches your travel experiences. All costs have been converted into dollars.
Four star hotel: 253.45
Five-mile taxi trip: $13.43
Pizza: $26.24
Dry Martini: $18.52
Four star hotel: $234.36
Five-mile taxi trip: $29.82
Pizza: $30.18
Dry Martini: $18.46
Four star hotel: $309.25
Five-mile taxi trip: $4.38
Pizza: $9.76
Dry Martini: $8.14
Four star hotel: $302.58
Five-mile taxi trip: $8.90
Pizza: $12.11
Dry Martini: $21.37
Four star hotel: $310.43
Five-mile taxi trip: $6.70
Pizza: $15.26
Dry Martini: $13.99
Four star hotel: $324.38
Five-mile taxi trip: $12.50
Pizza: $11.99
Dry Martini: $18.00
Four star hotel: $272.28
Five-mile taxi trip: $37.70
Pizza: $35.43
Dry Martini: $26.57
Four star hotel: $299.65
Five-mile taxi trip: $32.24
Pizza: $19.33
Dry Martini: $22.57
Four star hotel: $307.50
Five-mile taxi trip: $41.68
Pizza: $19.41
Dry Martini: $11.03
Four star hotel: $362.28
Five-mile taxi trip: $9.94
Pizza: $21.16
Dry Martini: $35.50
