Europe Still The Most Expensive Destination For American travellers

Sarah Rappaport
European Vacation Chevy Chase

Travel site TripAdvisor recently came out with a list of the most expensive places for American tourists to visit “based on the combined cost of one night’s accommodation (four star hotel), a core food item (pizza), an alcoholic drink (dry martini) and a taxi journey in each destination.”

We put together the list, and European travel destinations came in near the top.

Take a look at the list and see if it matches your travel experiences. All costs have been converted into dollars.

#10 Stockholm

Four star hotel: 253.45

Five-mile taxi trip: $13.43

Pizza: $26.24

Dry Martini: $18.52

Source: Trip Advisor

#9 Amsterdam

Four star hotel: $234.36

Five-mile taxi trip: $29.82

Pizza: $30.18

Dry Martini: $18.46

Source: Trip Advisor

#8 Kiev

Four star hotel: $309.25

Five-mile taxi trip: $4.38

Pizza: $9.76

Dry Martini: $8.14

Source: Trip Advisor

#7 Moscow

Four star hotel: $302.58

Five-mile taxi trip: $8.90

Pizza: $12.11

Dry Martini: $21.37

Source: Trip Advisor

#6 Rio de Janeiro

Four star hotel: $310.43

Five-mile taxi trip: $6.70

Pizza: $15.26

Dry Martini: $13.99

Source: Trip Advisor

#5 New York City

Four star hotel: $324.38

Five-mile taxi trip: $12.50

Pizza: $11.99

Dry Martini: $18.00

Source: Trip Advisor

#4 Tokyo

Four star hotel: $272.28

Five-mile taxi trip: $37.70

Pizza: $35.43

Dry Martini: $26.57

Source: Trip Advisor

#3 London

Four star hotel: $299.65

Five-mile taxi trip: $32.24

Pizza: $19.33

Dry Martini: $22.57

Source: Trip Advisor

#2 Zurich

Four star hotel: $307.50

Five-mile taxi trip: $41.68

Pizza: $19.41

Dry Martini: $11.03

Source: Trip Advisor

and at #1 is...Paris

Four star hotel: $362.28

Five-mile taxi trip: $9.94

Pizza: $21.16

Dry Martini: $35.50

Source: Trip Advisor

Now to the cities with the best quality of life...

Here is Monocle Magazine's list of the best places to live >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.