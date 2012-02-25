A Luxury Cruise Line Is Offering An Insane, 4-Month Trip That Costs $1.6 Million Per Couple

Julie Zeveloff
cruise

Luxury cruise company Six Star Cruises has just announced what is believed to be the most expensive cruise option ever: a jam-packed 124-day voyage to 28 countries from the U.S. to New Zealand.The price tag for the trip is an unbelievable $1.6 million per couple: that’s around $12,700 per day. For that kind of money, it might just be easier to buy your own yacht and hire a crew.

The trip caters to British tourists; according to Six Star, cruisegoers will be picked up in a Sikorsky helicopter, where they’ll feast on Beluga caviar and 1,000-year-old tea en route to London. Of course, Dom Perignon Rosé will be served as well.

From London, travellers will fly via private charter to Los Angeles, where they’ll be chauffeured in a Rolls Royce Phantom before boarding the Silverseas’ Silver Whisper cruise ship, the company said.

And in case four months aboard a luxury cruiseliner isn’t enough, the voyage also comes with a pre-cruise 4-day stay at the Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills and a post-cruise 4-day stay in a private villa in Miami.

The Silver Whisper launched in July 2001.

There are 295 European officers and European-trained international staff, providing a guest-to-crew ratio of 1.3 to 1 onboard.

There are 194 ocean-view suites on the ship, ranging in size from 287 to 1,435 square feet.

More than 80% of the suites feature private teak balconies, and the 9 terrace suites share a common veranda.

travellers on the million-dollar cruise will stay in the Royal Suite, which includes 2 bedrooms, 2 marbled bathrooms, a separate dining area and bar and two spacious verandas.

Nice, but we wouldn't want to use this bathroom for 4 months straight.

A theatre for after-dinner entertainment.

The restaurant onboard seats up to 424 guests.

A lounge provides 360-degree views of the sea.

There is a casino on the ship, as well as retail shops.

The cruise ship spa.

Luxurious lounge chairs for tanning.

Another lounge area onboard the ship.

How does the most expensive cruise ever stack up?

