A Luxury Cruise Line Is Offering An Insane, 4-Month Trip That Costs $1.6 Million Per Couple

Photo: Photo courtesy of Silversea Cruises

Luxury cruise company Six Star Cruises has just announced what is believed to be the most expensive cruise option ever: a jam-packed 124-day voyage to 28 countries from the U.S. to New Zealand.The price tag for the trip is an unbelievable $1.6 million per couple: that’s around $12,700 per day. For that kind of money, it might just be easier to buy your own yacht and hire a crew.



The trip caters to British tourists; according to Six Star, cruisegoers will be picked up in a Sikorsky helicopter, where they’ll feast on Beluga caviar and 1,000-year-old tea en route to London. Of course, Dom Perignon Rosé will be served as well.

From London, travellers will fly via private charter to Los Angeles, where they’ll be chauffeured in a Rolls Royce Phantom before boarding the Silverseas’ Silver Whisper cruise ship, the company said.

And in case four months aboard a luxury cruiseliner isn’t enough, the voyage also comes with a pre-cruise 4-day stay at the Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills and a post-cruise 4-day stay in a private villa in Miami.

