Someone Just Bought A Record $10,259-A-Square-Foot Penthouse In NYC

An unnamed buyer has just bought the most expensive piece of residential real estate ever in New York City, according to the Post.



The buyer paid $40 million for a 3,899-square-foot penthouse at 15 Central Park West. At $10,259-a-square-foot, this sale tops the record set by the brother of the president of Kazakhstan in 2008.

The record-setting apartment has three bedrooms, a living room, dining room and family room.

What’s really amazing is how much the mystery buyer paid compared to other residents of the celebrity tower. Lloyd Blankfein bought a four bedroom apartment for $25 million in 2007. Daniel Loeb bought a 10,700-square-foot penthouse — over twice as big — for $45 million in 2008.

This comes just months after Carlos Slim, the world’s richest man, bought into the New York market at $44 million. Meanwhile, average prices have jumped back to pre-crash levels.

In other words, New York’s real estate market is booming. Even if the rest of the country isn’t.

Check Out The 23 Most Expensive Homes For Sale In NYC >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.