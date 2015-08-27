America's 20 most expensive colleges

Peter Jacobs
Most Expensive Colleges America GraphicSamantha Lee/Business Insider

In many of America’s top colleges, the total cost for the academic year tops $US60,000 and is getting more expensive every year.

We’ve compiled a list of the colleges that are charging the most for the 2015-16 academic year — breaking down how much students pay in tuition and required fees, as well as room and board. These numbers are solely what students would pay directly to the school, so they’re still going to have to cover books, travel, a healthcare plan, and possibly beer.

Colleges present their fees in different ways; some offer one total price, some pair tuition and fees together, and some list every charge individually. For schools that didn’t offer a flat total on their website, we added up the fees that a typical first year student would incur.

Here’s what the most expensive colleges in America are charging their students:

#20 -- Johns Hopkins University

Wikimedia Commons / Daderot

Baltimore, Maryland

Total Cost: $US63,750

Tuition and Fees: $US49,210

Room and Board: $US14,540

2014 BI Rank: 12

#19 -- Amherst College

Via Wikimedia Commons

Amherst, Massachusetts

Total Cost: $US63,772

2014 BI Rank: 25

#12 -- Haverford College

Screenshot Via YouTube

Haverford, Pennsylvania

Total Cost: $US64,216

Tuition and Fees: $US49,328

Room and Board: $US14,888

2014 BI Rank: 14

#11 -- Bard College

Via Wikimedia Commons

Annandale-On-Hudson, New York

Total Cost: $US64,254

Tuition and Fees: $US50,136

Room and Board: $US14,118

2014 BI Rank: 2

#10 -- Scripps College

Wikimedia College

Claremont, California

Total Cost: $US64,260

Tuition and Fees: $US49,152

Room and Board: $US15,108

2014 BI Rank: 10

#8 -- Claremont McKenna College

PRNewsFoto/Claremont McKenna College

Claremont, California

Total Cost: $US64,325

Tuition and Fees: $US49,045

Room and Board: $US15,280

2014 BI Rank: 8

#7 -- University of Southern California

Via Wikimedia Commons

Los Angeles, California

Total Cost: $US64,482

Tuition and Fees: $US50,627

Room and Board: $US13,855

2014 BI Rank: 9

#6 -- Bard College at Simon's Rock

Screenshot Via YouTube

Great Barrington, Massachusetts

Total Cost: $US64,519

Tuition and Fees: $US50,859

Room and Board: $US13,660

2014 BI Rank: 21

#5 -- University of Chicago

Via Wikimedia Commons

Chicago, Illinois

Total Cost: $US64,965

Tuition and Fees: $US50,193

Room and Board: $US14,772

2014 BI Rank: 3

#3 -- New York University

Melia Robinson/BI

New York City, New York

Total Cost: $US65,860

Tuition and Fees: $US48,280

Room and Board: $US17,580

2014 BI Rank: 4

#2 -- Columbia University

Via Wikimedia Commons

New York City, New York

Total Cost: $US66,383

Tuition and Fees: $US53,523

Room and Board: $US12,860

2014 BI Rank: 5

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.