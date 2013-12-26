The 20 Most Expensive Colleges In America

The best educations can sometimes be the most expensive.
It’s common knowledge that college costs are on the rise. But you may be surprised to know that some schools currently charge over $US60,000 to educate a student for just one year.
A list released earlier this year by the Department of Education charts the highest tuition in the country. Unfortunately, the tuition numbers used in the rankings are two years old, and fail to show the contemporary college landscape.
The list also ignores the total cost of an education. Most four-year residential colleges will tack on an extra 10 grand or more for room, board, and a wide range of other fees.
An administrator at Ohio University — which was included in the list of most expensive public universities — dismissed the Department of Education’s rankings, saying, “The list does not describe the entire story of the costs of a quality education at Ohio University.”
New York University — our most expensive school at a whopping $US61,977 per year — falls at number 61 on the Department of Education’s highest tuition list.
We’ve compiled a list of the colleges that are charging the most for tuition, required fees, and room and board for the upcoming academic year. These numbers are solely what you would directly pay to the school, so you’re still going to have to cover books, travel, and beer, as well as the more recent requirement of a health care plan.
For schools that didn’t offer a flat total on their website, we added up the fees that a typical first year student would incur.
Tuition and Fees: $US45,527
Room and Board: $13,862
Department of Education Rank: 54
Tuition and Fees: $45,018
Room and Board: $US14,398
Department of Education Rank: 41
Tuition and Fees: $45,636
Room and Board: $13,810
Department of Education Rank: 48
Tuition and Fees: $US46,870
Room and Board: $US12,604
Department of Education Rank: 17
Tuition and Fees: $46,713
Room and Board: $12,902
Department of Education Rank: 30
Tuition and Fees: $43,902
Room and Board: $US15,900*
Department of Education Rank: N/A
*The average room and board for Fordham's 2 NYC campuses
Tuition and Fees: $45,970
Room and Board: $US13,832
Department of Education Rank: 45
Tuition and Fees: $47,560
Room and Board: $12,300
Department of Education Rank: 5
Tuition and Fees: $47,313
Room and Board: $12,690
Department of Education Rank: 10
Tuition and Fees: $US46,386
Room and Board: $US13,653
Department of Education Rank: 11
Tuition and Fees: $46,752
Room and Board: $13,449
Department of Education Rank: 21
Tuition and Fees: $48,696
Room and Board: $11,960
Department of Education Rank: 2
Tuition and Fees: $US47,944
Room and Board: $US13,502
Department of Education Rank: 16
Tuition and Fees: $46,609
Room and Board: $US15,151
Department of Education Rank: 43
Tuition and Fees: $44,845
Room and Board: $US16,622
Department of Education Rank: 64
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.