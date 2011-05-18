The 10 Most Expensive Colleges In America

You want to give your child the best education money can buy. But is $235,000 for a bachelor’s degree really worth it?



The top dollar undergraduate program in America is Sarah Lawrence College in Bronxville, N.Y., which charges $58,716 per term for tuition, fees, room and board — plus a few thousand dollars for textbooks.

Sarah Lawrence president Karen Lawrence justifies the sticker price by pointing to the school’s small classes where faculty have “twice the student contact as professors at other institutions.”

Of course, Sarah Lawrence isn’t the only university charging students insane prices. We’ve rounded up the costliest colleges of all from the latest figures published by the Chronicle of Higher Education.

The priciest institutions are located in major cities, where costs-of-living also run high. In fact, three on this list are located in New York City, and three are just a short drive away.

