This map shows the most expensive college in every state

College costs can really add up, with charges for tuition, room, and board that seem to constantly rise.

However, the price tag for an education varies widely state by state. To chart this range, we recently found the most expensive college in each state, based on overall direct costs for the upcoming academic year.

Like last year, California’s Harvey Mudd College is the most expensive college in the US, with an overall price tag of $US67,255 for 2015-2016. On the other end of the spectrum, the University of Wyoming — the most expensive college in that state — charges only $US25,668 for an out-of-state student.

We found these numbers by examining the average cost of tuition, fees, and room and board that an incoming student would face over the 2015-2016 academic year.

Check out each of the most expensive colleges — and what they cost for this year — below:

