The most expensive college in every state

Peter Jacobs
Harvey muddWikimedia CommonsHarvey Mudd is the most expensive college in the country.

College costs can vary widely across the US, with tuition costing significantly more in some states than others.

To chart this range, we found the most expensive college in each state, based on overall direct costs for the upcoming academic year.

Like last year, California’s Harvey Mudd College is the most expensive college in the US, with an overall price tag of $US67,255 for 2015-2016. On the other end of the spectrum, the University of Wyoming — the most expensive college in that state — charges only $US25,668 for an out-of-state student.

We found these numbers by examining the average cost of tuition, fees, room, and board that an incoming student would face over the 2015-2016 academic year.

ARIZONA: Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University -- $41,498

Via Wikimedia Commons

ARKANSAS: Hendrix College -- $52,170

Via Wikimedia Commons

COLORADO: Colorado College -- $60,211

Via Wikimedia Commons

DELAWARE: University of Delaware -- $43,566

Via Wikimedia Commons

GEORGIA: Emory University -- $59,444

Via Wikimedia Commons

IDAHO: Northwest Nazarene University -- $34,800

Screenshot Via YouTube

ILLINOIS: University of Chicago -- $64,965

Wikimedia Commons / Adam Jones, Ph.D.

INDIANA: University of Notre Dame -- $61,775

Jonathan Daniel/Getty

IOWA: Grinnell College -- $58,398

Via Wikimedia Commons

KANSAS: Benedictine College -- $35,890

Screenshot Via YouTube

KENTUCKY: Bellarmine University -- $49,040

Screenshot Via YouTube

MAINE: Bates College -- $62,540

Screenshot Via YouTube

MARYLAND: Johns Hopkins University -- $63,750

Via Wikimedia Commons

MASSACHUSETTS: Bard College at Simon's Rock -- $64,519

Screenshot Via YouTube

MINNESOTA: Carleton College -- $62,046

Via Wikimedia Commons

MISSISSIPPI: Millsaps College -- $47,922

Screenshot Via YouTube

MISSOURI: Washington University in St. Louis -- $63,373

Via Wikimedia Commons

MONTANA: Carroll College -- $39,972

Via Wikimedia Commons

NEBRASKA: Creighton University -- $46,716

Via Wikimedia Commons

NEVADA: Sierra Nevada College -- $42,060

Via Wikimedia Commons

NEW JERSEY: Stevens Institute of Technology -- $62,566

Via Wikimedia Commons

NEW MEXICO: St. John's College -- $60,717

Via Wikimedia Commons

NEW YORK: Columbia University -- $66,383

Wikimedia Commons / Momos

OHIO: Oberlin College -- $60,717

Via Wikimedia Commons

OKLAHOMA: University of Tulsa -- $50,201

Wikimedia Commons

PENNSYLVANIA: Haverford College -- $64,216

Screenshot Via YouTube

SOUTH DAKOTA: Augustana College -- $37,492

Via Wikimedia Commons

TENNESSEE: Vanderbilt University -- $60,130

Via Wikimedia Commons

TEXAS: Southern Methodist University -- $63,840

Via Wikimedia Commons

WASHINGTON: Whitman College -- $57,702

Via Wikimedia Commons

WISCONSIN: Lawrence University -- $52,950

Via Wikimedia Commons

WYOMING: University of Wyoming -- $25,668

Via Wikimedia Commons

