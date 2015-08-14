The most expensive college in every state

Wikimedia Commons Harvey Mudd is the most expensive college in the country.

College costs can vary widely across the US, with tuition costing significantly more in some states than others.

To chart this range, we found the most expensive college in each state, based on overall direct costs for the upcoming academic year.

Like last year, California’s Harvey Mudd College is the most expensive college in the US, with an overall price tag of $US67,255 for 2015-2016. On the other end of the spectrum, the University of Wyoming — the most expensive college in that state — charges only $US25,668 for an out-of-state student.

We found these numbers by examining the average cost of tuition, fees, room, and board that an incoming student would face over the 2015-2016 academic year.

