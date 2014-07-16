Here's A Map Of The REAL Most Expensive College In Each State

College costs can vary widely across the country, with the price of education going up drastically in certain states.

To chart this range, we found the most expensive college in each state, based on their overall direct costs for the upcoming academic year. California’s Harvey Mudd College is the most expensive college in the country, with an overall price tag of $US64,527 for the 2014-15 academic year. On the other end of the spectrum, the most expensive college in Alaska — the University of Alaska Anchorage — charges only $US27,645.

Business Insider recently revealed that at least 50 colleges in the country charge more than $US60,000 per year.

We found these numbers by examining the average cost of tuition, fees, room, and board that an incoming student would face over the 2014-15 academic year. Check out a more in-depth breakdown of the 20 most expensive colleges here >>

Here’s a great infographic map of the schools, created by BI’s Mike Nudelman:

To compile our list, we looked at this map created by Mike Simmons at eCollegeFinder, as well as information from CollegeCalc.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.