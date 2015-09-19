11 cities around the world where a 'cheap date' costs a fortune

If you’re taking someone out “on the cheap” in Paris, expect to drop a little over $US100.

That’s according to Deutsche Bank’s “Cheap Date Index,” which compares the cost of a simple date — cab fare, McDonald’s burgers, soft drinks, a pair of movie tickets, and a round of beers — across 32 major global cities.

Deutsche Bank priced out the cost in US dollars — it turns out a truly cheap date is hard to come by in some cities.

Here’s how much it will cost you for a night of fast food, movies, and beer in the 11 most expensive global cities for daters:

11. New York City, USA: $93 Shutterstock New York City's Times Square. 10. Auckland, New Zealand: $96 Shutterstock The Auckland skyline. 9. Melbourne, Australia: $97 Shutterstock Melbourne by night. 8. Frankfurt, Germany: $98 Shutterstock A bridge in Frankfurt. 7. Tokyo, Japan: $100 Shutterstock The bustling streets of Tokyo. 6. Paris, France: $104 Shutterstock The most romantic city in the world. 5. Sydney, Australia: $104 Shutterstock Downtown Sydney. 4. Berlin, Germany: $105 Shutterstock Berlin. 3. Edinburgh, UK: $110 Shutterstock The streets of Edinburgh. 2. Wellington, New Zealand: $111 Shutterstock Wellington. 1. London, UK: $121 Shutterstock Fish and chips in London.

