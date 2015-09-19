11 cities around the world where a 'cheap date' costs a fortune

Kathleen Elkins

If you’re taking someone out “on the cheap” in Paris, expect to drop a little over $US100.

That’s according to Deutsche Bank’s “Cheap Date Index,” which compares the cost of a simple date — cab fare, McDonald’s burgers, soft drinks, a pair of movie tickets, and a round of beers — across 32 major global cities.

Deutsche Bank priced out the cost in US dollars — it turns out a truly cheap date is hard to come by in some cities.

Here’s how much it will cost you for a night of fast food, movies, and beer in the 11 most expensive global cities for daters:

11. New York City, USA: $93

Shutterstock
New York City's Times Square.

10. Auckland, New Zealand: $96

Shutterstock
The Auckland skyline.

9. Melbourne, Australia: $97

Shutterstock
Melbourne by night.

8. Frankfurt, Germany: $98

Shutterstock
A bridge in Frankfurt.

7. Tokyo, Japan: $100

Shutterstock
The bustling streets of Tokyo.

6. Paris, France: $104

Shutterstock
The most romantic city in the world.

5. Sydney, Australia: $104

Shutterstock
Downtown Sydney.

4. Berlin, Germany: $105

Shutterstock
Berlin.

3. Edinburgh, UK: $110

Shutterstock
The streets of Edinburgh.

2. Wellington, New Zealand: $111

Shutterstock
Wellington.

1. London, UK: $121

Shutterstock
Fish and chips in London.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.