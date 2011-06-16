The Most Expensive Cities In Europe

Europe is not known as a cheap place to live, but in some cities, the costs are just out of control.
We’ve ranked the 10 European cities with the highest cost of living. Start saving your kroners, pounds, swissies, and euros now.
The rankings come from Mercer Cost of Living Survey. and we supported them with data from Expatistan‘s Cost of Living database.
Note: All of the data has been converted into dollars from the XE currency calculator using exchange rates from June 15, 2011. Monthly rent indicates a furnished 900 sq.ft apartment.
Monthly Rent: $1,530.60
Big Mac Meal: $13.49
Ranking: Mercer Cost of Living Survey.
Data: Expatistan
Monthly Rent: $2,219.58
Big Mac: $7.26
Monthly public transport pass: $172.11 (Zone 1-2 Oystercard)
Ranking: Mercer Cost of Living Survey.
Data: Expatistan
Monthly rent: $2,097.58
Big Mac Meal: $15.48
A beer from a neighbourhood pub: $10.73
Ranking: Mercer Cost of Living Survey.
Data: Expatistan
Monthly Rent: $1,557.76
Big Mac Meal: $10.92
The VAT is among the highest in Europe at 25%.
Ranking: Mercer Cost of Living Survey.
Data: Expatistan
Monthly Rent: $2,615.56
Big Mac Meal: $14.54
Ranking: Mercer Cost of Living Survey.
Data: Expatistan
Monthly Rent: $3,130.79
Big Mac Meal: $14.6270
Ranking: Mercer Cost of Living Survey.
Data: Expatistan
Monthly Rent: $1,624.04
Big Mac Meal: $4.36
A Pair Of Levi's 501 Jeans: $140.953
Moscow is the world capital for billionaires, just edging out New York.
Ranking: Mercer Cost of Living Survey.
Data: Expatistan
They can afford one of Europe's most expensive cities.
London's International Jetset: The 21 Richest people In Britain's Capital.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.