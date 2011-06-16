The Most Expensive Cities In Europe

Sarah Rappaport
London Pub

Europe is not known as a cheap place to live, but in some cities, the costs are just out of control.

We’ve ranked the 10 European cities with the highest cost of living. Start saving your kroners, pounds, swissies, and euros now.

The rankings come from Mercer Cost of Living Survey. and we supported them with data from Expatistan‘s Cost of Living database. 

Note: All of the data has been converted into dollars from the XE currency calculator using exchange rates from June 15, 2011. Monthly rent indicates a furnished 900 sq.ft apartment.

#10 Vienna

Monthly Rent: $1,125.71

Big Mac Meal: $8.36

Ranking: Mercer Cost of Living Survey.

Data: Expatistan

#9 Rome

Monthly Rent: $1,626.11

Big Mac Meal: $9.23

Ranking: Mercer Cost of Living Survey.

Data: Expatistan

#8 Bern

Monthly Rent: $1,530.60

Big Mac Meal: $13.49

Ranking: Mercer Cost of Living Survey.

Data: Expatistan

#7 Paris (tie)

Monthly Rent: $2,079.38

Big Mac Meal: $9.64

Ranking: Mercer Cost of Living Survey.

Data: Expatistan

#7 London (tie)

Monthly Rent: $2,219.58

Big Mac: $7.26

Monthly public transport pass: $172.11 (Zone 1-2 Oystercard)

Ranking: Mercer Cost of Living Survey.

Data: Expatistan

#6 Milan

Monthly rent: $1,588.97

Big Mac Meal: $9.80

Ranking: Mercer Cost of Living Survey.

Data: Expatistan

#5 Oslo

Monthly rent: $2,097.58

Big Mac Meal: $15.48

A beer from a neighbourhood pub: $10.73

Ranking: Mercer Cost of Living Survey.

Data: Expatistan

#4 Copenhagen

Monthly Rent: $1,557.76

Big Mac Meal: $10.92

The VAT is among the highest in Europe at 25%.

Ranking: Mercer Cost of Living Survey.

Data: Expatistan

#3 Zurich

Monthly Rent: $2,615.56

Big Mac Meal: $14.54

Ranking: Mercer Cost of Living Survey.

Data: Expatistan

#2 Geneva

Monthly Rent: $3,130.79

Big Mac Meal: $14.6270

Ranking: Mercer Cost of Living Survey.

Data: Expatistan

#1 Moscow

Monthly Rent: $1,624.04

Big Mac Meal: $4.36

A Pair Of Levi's 501 Jeans: $140.953

Moscow is the world capital for billionaires, just edging out New York.

Ranking: Mercer Cost of Living Survey.

Data: Expatistan

Now Learn About London's Richest People

They can afford one of Europe's most expensive cities.

London's International Jetset: The 21 Richest people In Britain's Capital.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.