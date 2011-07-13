The 12 Most Expensive Cities In America

Photo: corsairstw via Flickr
Everyone know that New York City is incredibly expensive.But did you know that it also has America’s priciest movie tickets, costing an average of $12.75?
Human resource consulting firm Mercer has just released the results of its annual cost-of-living survey, which is generally used by big companies and governments to set wages for employees abroad.
But it also provides a fascinating insight into what people pay to live in various cities around the world.
According to Mercer, the most expensive city for expatriates is Luanda, Angola. New York, the costliest city in the U.S., ranked number 32 on the global list.
Global rank: 147
Rent of luxury two-bedroom apartment, unfurnished: $1,800
Movie ticket: $10.50
Cup of coffee, including service: $3.75
Fast food hamburger meal: $4.99
Gallon of mid-grade gas: $2.87
Global rank: 143
Rent of luxury two-bedroom apartment, unfurnished: $1,500
Movie ticket: $10.50
Cup of coffee, including service: $4.00
Fast food hamburger meal: $5.49
Gallon of mid-grade gas: $3.78
Global rank: 129
Rent of luxury two-bedroom apartment, unfurnished: $2,000
Movie ticket: $9.75
Cup of coffee, including service: $3.50
Fast food hamburger meal: $5.29
Gallon of mid-grade gas: $3.06
Global rank: 117
Rent of luxury two-bedroom apartment, unfurnished: $2,100
Movie ticket: $11.00
Cup of coffee, including service: $3.75
Fast food hamburger meal: $5.69
Gallon of mid-grade gas: $2.94
Global rank: 115
Rent of luxury two-bedroom apartment, unfurnished: $1,700
Movie ticket: $10.00
Cup of coffee, including service: $4.25
Fast food hamburger meal: $7.01
Gallon of mid-grade gas: $3.63
Rent of luxury two-bedroom apartment, unfurnished: $2,000
Movie ticket: $10.00
Cup of coffee, including service: $3.50
Fast food hamburger meal: $5.39
Gallon of mid-grade gas: $3.06
Global rank: 108 (tie)
Rent of luxury two-bedroom apartment, unfurnished: $2,300
Movie ticket: $11.00
Cup of coffee, including service: $3.75
Fast food hamburger meal: $5.49
Gallon of mid-grade gas: $3.06
Global rank: 108 (tie)
Rent of luxury two-bedroom apartment, unfurnished: $2,500
Music CD: $16.99
Cup of coffee, including service: $3.50
Fast food hamburger meal: $5.49
Gallon of mid-grade gas: $3.29
Global rank: 106
Rent of luxury two-bedroom apartment, unfurnished: $2,400
Music CD: $18.59
Cup of coffee, including service: $4.50
Fast food hamburger meal: $5.59
Gallon of mid-grade gas: $3,29
Global rank: 99
Rent of luxury two-bedroom apartment, unfurnished: $2,000
Music CD: $16.99
Cup of coffee, including service: $2.50
Fast food hamburger meal: $6.82
Gallon of mid-grade gas: $3.29
Global rank: 77
Rent of luxury two-bedroom apartment, unfurnished: $2,500
Music CD: $18.99
Cup of coffee, including service: $4.50
Fast food hamburger meal: $5.59
Gallon of mid-grade gas: $3.36
Global rank: 32
Rent of luxury two-bedroom apartment, unfurnished: $4,300
Music CD: $15.99
Cup of coffee, including service: $4.40
Fast food hamburger meal: $6.29
Gallon of mid-grade gas: $3.29
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.