The 12 Most Expensive Cities In America

Everyone know that New York City is incredibly expensive.But did you know that it also has America’s priciest movie tickets, costing an average of $12.75?

Human resource consulting firm Mercer has just released the results of its annual cost-of-living survey, which is generally used by big companies and governments to set wages for employees abroad.

But it also provides a fascinating insight into what people pay to live in various cities around the world.

According to Mercer, the most expensive city for expatriates is Luanda, Angola. New York, the costliest city in the U.S., ranked number 32 on the global list.

#12 Atlanta

Global rank: 147

Rent of luxury two-bedroom apartment, unfurnished: $1,800

Movie ticket: $10.50

Cup of coffee, including service: $3.75

Fast food hamburger meal: $4.99

Gallon of mid-grade gas: $2.87

#11 Dallas

Global rank: 143

Rent of luxury two-bedroom apartment, unfurnished: $1,500

Movie ticket: $10.50

Cup of coffee, including service: $4.00

Fast food hamburger meal: $5.49

Gallon of mid-grade gas: $3.78

#10 Houston

Global rank: 129

Rent of luxury two-bedroom apartment, unfurnished: $2,000

Movie ticket: $9.75

Cup of coffee, including service: $3.50

Fast food hamburger meal: $5.29

Gallon of mid-grade gas: $3.06

#9 Boston

Global rank: 117

Rent of luxury two-bedroom apartment, unfurnished: $2,100

Movie ticket: $11.00

Cup of coffee, including service: $3.75

Fast food hamburger meal: $5.69

Gallon of mid-grade gas: $2.94

#8 Honolulu

Global rank: 115

Rent of luxury two-bedroom apartment, unfurnished: $1,700

Movie ticket: $10.00

Cup of coffee, including service: $4.25

Fast food hamburger meal: $7.01

Gallon of mid-grade gas: $3.63

#7 Miami

Rent of luxury two-bedroom apartment, unfurnished: $2,000

Movie ticket: $10.00

Cup of coffee, including service: $3.50

Fast food hamburger meal: $5.39

Gallon of mid-grade gas: $3.06

#6 Washington DC

Global rank: 108 (tie)

Rent of luxury two-bedroom apartment, unfurnished: $2,300

Movie ticket: $11.00

Cup of coffee, including service: $3.75

Fast food hamburger meal: $5.49

Gallon of mid-grade gas: $3.06

#5 Chicago

Global rank: 108 (tie)

Rent of luxury two-bedroom apartment, unfurnished: $2,500

Music CD: $16.99

Cup of coffee, including service: $3.50

Fast food hamburger meal: $5.49

Gallon of mid-grade gas: $3.29

#4 San Francisco

Global rank: 106

Rent of luxury two-bedroom apartment, unfurnished: $2,400

Music CD: $18.59

Cup of coffee, including service: $4.50

Fast food hamburger meal: $5.59

Gallon of mid-grade gas: $3,29

#3 White Plains

Global rank: 99

Rent of luxury two-bedroom apartment, unfurnished: $2,000

Music CD: $16.99

Cup of coffee, including service: $2.50

Fast food hamburger meal: $6.82

Gallon of mid-grade gas: $3.29

#2 Los Angeles

Global rank: 77

Rent of luxury two-bedroom apartment, unfurnished: $2,500

Music CD: $18.99

Cup of coffee, including service: $4.50

Fast food hamburger meal: $5.59

Gallon of mid-grade gas: $3.36

#1 New York

Global rank: 32

Rent of luxury two-bedroom apartment, unfurnished: $4,300

Music CD: $15.99

Cup of coffee, including service: $4.40

Fast food hamburger meal: $6.29

Gallon of mid-grade gas: $3.29

