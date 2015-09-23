The 15 most expensive cities for tourists to visit

Sarah Schmalbruch
MiamiPHOTOSVIT / ShutterstockMiami is the second most expensive city for tourists to visit in the US.

UBS just released its price and earnings report.

The report compares purchasing power in 71 cities around the world.

One part of the study looked at what one night costs in various cities across the globe.

In order to come up with these costs, UBS looked at an overnight stay in a first-class hotel for two people, along with two restaurant dinners including a bottle of wine, a taxi ride, two public transport tickets, a rental car, paperback book, phone call, and postage for a letter.

According to UBS, the average city break costs $US615.

Keep scrolling to see how much the 15 most expensive city breaks cost.

15. Manama, Bahrain: $720

Kritkun / Shutterstock

14. Doha, Qatar: $740

Fitria Ramli / Shutterstock

13. London, England: $750

ileana_bt / Shutterstock

12. Miami, Florida: $780 (TIE)

PHOTOSVIT / Shutterstock

10. Dubai: $790

Shutterstock / S-F

9. Helsinki, Finland: $800

Oleksiy Mark / Shutterstock

8. Taipei, Taiwan: $820

r.nagy / Shutterstock

7. Munich, Germany: $830

Shutterstock

6. Paris, France: $890

Shutterstock / PHOTOCREO Michal Bednarek

5. Oslo, Norway: $980

Marina_89 / Shutterstock

4. Tokyo: $1,000

Shutterstock

3. Geneva: $1,020

Vogel / Shutterstock

1. Zurich: $1,050

Shutterstock / Andreas Zerndl

