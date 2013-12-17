London Has The World's Most Expensive Parking

It costs nearly $US70 a day to park in London, more than in any other city, according to new research.

ParkatmyHouse.com, a British “online parking marketplace” that allows people and businesses to rent out their driveways or parking lots, compiled a list of the cities where it costs the most to keep a car.

The top 10 is dominated by large European cities, including Paris, Stockholm, Zurich, and Brussels. New York, Tokyo, and Sydney also made the list.

According to the findings, the typical cost of daily parking in Tokyo is £38 ($62). In New York, it’s £28 ($46). In Brussels, it’s $US23.

Fortunately for residents and visitors, these cities all have impressive public transportation networks, so it’s not too hard to get by without a car. But those aren’t cheap either: 7 of the 10 cities listed here are also home to the world’s most expensive public transit systems.

Here are the most expensive cities for parking. Click to enlarge:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.