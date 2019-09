The 20 Most Expensive Cities In The World

Photo: Stuck in Customs on flickr

The cost of living may be going up in U.S. cities, but it’s nothing compared to the price inflation that some global cities are experiencing.ECA International, a global management consulting firm, recently came out with its semiannual cost of living survey, which compares the cost of a basket of consumer goods and services in over 400 places worldwide.



The survey is most commonly used by multinational companies to calculate salaries for employees sent abroad. But the prices also provide a fascinating glimpse into what expats pay to live in cities around the world, and where everyday expenses are highest.

Want to know why developing cities like Luanda, Angola, and Juba, South Sudan, ranked so highly? Click here to read our explainer.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.