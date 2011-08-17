Europe Is Still Really, Really Expensive

The latest data from UBS shows that Europe still dominates the listings of the most expensive cities in the World.



It doesn’t matter that the euro is facing very questions of its existence, European countries still cities.

Eurozone cities are even able to beat out the Swiss, riding high on the strength of the Franc.

American cities, on the other hand, dropped down the rankings. No American city even makes the top 10.

NOTE: Each city is ranked by its price (not including rent) in comparison to New York City (100).

