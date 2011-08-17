Europe Is Still Really, Really Expensive

Adam Taylor

The latest data from UBS shows that Europe still dominates the listings of the most expensive cities in the World.

It doesn’t matter that the euro is facing very questions of its existence, European countries still cities.

Eurozone cities are even able to beat out the Swiss, riding high on the strength of the Franc.

American cities, on the other hand, dropped down the rankings. No American city even makes the top 10.

NOTE: Each city is ranked by its price (not including rent) in comparison to New York City (100).

#20 - Dublin, Ireland

Price Level (excluding rent) = 95.7

#19 - Sao Paulo, Brazil

Price Level (excluding rent) = 96.5

#18 - Frankfurt, Germany

Price Level (excluding rent) = 98.0

#17 - Montreal, Canada

Price Level (excluding rent) = 99.4

#16 - Munich, Germany

Price Level (excluding rent) = 99.7

#15 - London, UK

Price Level (excluding rent) = 99.8

#14 - New York, USA

Price Level (excluding rent) = 100

#13 - Luxembourg

Price Level (excluding rent) = 100.1

#12 - Paris, France

Price Level (excluding rent) = 100.9

#11 - Vienna, Austria

Price Level (excluding rent) = 102.0

#10 - Singapore

Price Level (excluding rent) = 102.4

#9 - Toronto, Canada

Price Level (excluding rent) = 102.8

#8 - Helsinki, Finland

Price Level (excluding rent) = 103.5

#7 - Sydney, Australia

Price Level (excluding rent) = 107.7

#6 - Tokyo, Japan

Price Level (excluding rent) = 112.6

#5 - Stockholm, Sweden

Price Level (excluding rent) = 117.5

#4 - Copenhagen, Denmark

Price Level (excluding rent) = 118.4

#3 - Geneva, Switzerland

Price Level (excluding rent) = 133.1

#2 - Zurich, Switzerland

Price Level (excluding rent) = 135.0

#1 - Olso, Norway

Price Level (excluding rent) = 139.1

