JP Yim/Getty Images No celebration is complete without some bubbly.

Nothing says celebration quite like popping bottles of Champagne.

Sparkling wine originated in 17th-century France as an experiment for kings and queens. The process was later perfected and popularised by Benedictine monk Dom Pierre Pérignon.

Today, sparkling wine is made from grapes of Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, or Pinot Meunier all over the world.

In particular, three categories of Champagne — Blanc de Blancs, Blanc de Noirs, and Rosé — tend to be the priciest, according to wine-review magazine Wine Spectator.

These sparklers are made with a special selection of grapes, involve specific production techniques, and come in limited quantities, allowing the producer to charge more for a truly unique product.

Below, Wine Spectator provided us with a list of the 11 most expensive Champagne bottles money can buy. All descriptions are from Wine Spectator, and scores are out of 100.

1. Krug Brut Blanc de Noirs Champagne Clos d’Ambonnay, 2000

Price: $2,700

Wine Spectator score: 95

Description: “An elegant, almost ethereal Champagne, showing a subtle richness and power, with vibrant acidity and a beautifully creamy mousse carrying the finely meshed flavours of Chambord liqueur, singed orange peel, biscuit and spun honey, accented by hints of toasted almond, saline and smoke that gain momentum and echo on the finish. Disgorged autumn 2013. Drink now through 2025.”

2. Armand de Brignac Blanc de Noirs Champagne Non-Vintage

Price: $850

Wine Spectator score: 92

Description: “A vibrant version in a sleek, finely knit package. The creamy mousse carries flavours of ripe black cherry and cassis fruit, with details of ground ginger and clove, mandarin orange peel and smoky mineral. Savoury finish. Drink now through 2021.”

3. Krug Brut Blanc de Blancs Champagne Clos du Mesnil, 2002

Price: $800

Wine Spectator score: 98

Description: “A lovely, lacy Champagne, with ripe apricot, fennel seed and espresso aromas. This caresses the palate with a finely detailed mousse and expansive flavours of pineapple pâte de fruit, toasted brioche, fleur de sel and grated ginger. Long and chalky on the finish, this is a prima ballerina, showing power cloaked in grace. Disgorged winter 2015. Drink now through 2032.”

Armand de Brignac Armand de Brignac Brut Rosé Champagne Non-Vintage.

4. Salon Brut Blanc de Blancs Champagne Le Mesnil, 2004

Price: $520

Wine Spectator score: 94

Description: “This elegant Champagne features ripe, up-front aromas and flavours of dried apricot, crystallised honey and candied kumquat, giving way on the creamy palate to more subtle notes of raw almond, fleur de sel and star anise. Mouthwatering, with a chalky underpinning and a lovely, satiny finish. Drink now through 2026. Tasted twice, with consistent notes. 3,500 cases made.”

5. (TIE) Piper-Heidsieck Brut Rosé Champagne Rare, 2007

Price: $450

Wine Spectator score: 95

Description: “Toasted brioche and ripe blackberry notes leap from the glass of this lovely rosé Champagne; it glides like raw silk on the palate, with a deftly-woven mix of dried white cherry, spun honey, baking spice and blood orange zest flavour. Long and persistent on the vibrant finish, with more fruit and rich pastry character. Drink now through 2027. 1,500 cases made.”

5. (TIE) Armand de Brignac Brut Rosé Champagne Non-Vintage

Price: $450

Wine Spectator score: 92

Description: “Well-spiced and finely knit, this harmonious rosé is framed by firm acidity wrapped in a creamy mousse and flavours of dried apricot, wild strawberry and almond skin. Smoke, floral and orange peel notes linger on the finish. Drink now through 2020.”

7. Perrier-Jouët Brut Blanc de Blancs Champagne Belle Epoque, 2004

Price: $399

Wine Spectator score: 93

Description: “This is minerally up front, with a briny note of oyster shell transitioning to richer accents of toasted brioche, glazed apricot, and lemon meringue on the fine and creamy palate. Bright and aromatic, with a fresh, zesty finish. Drink now through 2024. 100 cases imported.”

8. Moët & Chandon Brut Rosé Champagne Dom Pérignon, 2004

Price: $360

Wine Spectator score: 95

Description: “The smoke-tinged, minerally nose leads to well-spiced and expansive flavours of white raspberry, blood orange zest, toasted brioche and pickled ginger in this well-toned rosé Champagne. A satiny mousse and mouthwatering acidity frame the elegant finish. Drink now through 2029.”

Perrier Jout Perrier-Jouët Brut Blanc de Blancs Champagne Belle Epoque, 2004.

9. (TIE) Ruinart Brut Rosé Champagne Dom Ruinart, 2002

Price: $350

Wine Spectator score: 95

Description: “This is subtle up front, with delicate aromas and flavours of pink grapefruit granita, pickled ginger, spun honey and biscuit. The smoky underpinning of minerality gains momentum, riding the lacy mousse to a fresh and persistent finish. Drink now through 2027. 92 cases imported.”

9. (TIE) Laurent-Perrier Brut Rosé Champagne Grande Cuvée Alexandra, 2004

Price: $350

Wine Spectator score: 93

Description: “Aromatic notes of smoke and mineral herald this rich rosé Champagne, leading to a finely meshed mix of dried white cherry, toasted almond, spring forest and orange peel, carried on a soft, pearled bead. Fresh, with lightly mouthwatering acidity firming the fruitcake-laced finish. Drink now through 2029. 25 cases imported.”

11. Pol Roger Brut Champagne Cuvée Sir Winston Churchill, 2004

Price: $305

Wine Spectator score: 94

Description: “There’s a subtle richness to this creamy Champagne, folded into a fresh, elegant frame. Shows layers of crème de cassis, toast and pastry cream, with accents of citrus peel, smoky mineral and spice echoing on the long, lasting finish. Drink now through 2027. 600 cases imported.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.