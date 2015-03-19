10 cars you really don't want to buy insurance for

Since the first auto insurance policy was written in 1897, for drivers, paying for car insurance has become an unavoidable expense. But not all cars are created equal — some are considerably more expensive to insure than others. To find out which cars will hit your wallet the hardest, Insure.com crunched the numbers for more than 1,500 models in all 50 states from six major insurers.

“Insurance rates are all about claims — how many and how big,” Insure.com consumer analyst Penny Gusner said. “Cars that are cheapest to insure typically are easy to repair or have fewer claims or both.”

Here’s how Insure.com created its ranking:

Averages are based on full coverage for a single 40-year-old male who commutes 12 miles to work each day, with policy limits of 100/300/50 ($US100,000 for injury liability for one person, $US300,000 for all injuries and $US50,000 for property damage in an accident) and a $US500 deductible on collision and comprehensive coverage. This hypothetical driver has a clean record and good credit. The rate includes uninsured motorist coverage.

Another factor that affects insurance prices is location. For instance, according to Insure.com, the owner of a 190 mph Nissan GT-R could pay as little $US2,012 per year in Hawaii — but as much as $US6,630 in Montana. And although, the fun Jeep Wrangler Sport 4WD came out as the cheapest car to insure with an average annual premium of just $US1,134, other car owners weren’t so lucky.

Here are the 10 most expensive cars to insure in the U.S.

